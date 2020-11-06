Practice, class, home to bed: Husker players recognize challenge of preventing COVID-19 outbreak

What’s more, the redshirt freshman inside linebacker outlined to his dad a rather tedious routine.

“He told me, ‘Dad, I just told myself, until the season’s over, I’m going to go to the stadium, I’m going to go to class and then I’m going to go home. And when I wake up I’m going to go to the stadium, go to class and I’m going to go home,’” Glen said.

A cancellation like Saturday’s goes both ways. On one hand, seeing reports that a player such as Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive and had to sit for 21 days — and subsequently seeing the Badgers cancel two games — is eye-opening.

“As a player, it definitely grabs your attention now that you’ve seen someone who’s such a high-caliber player go down like that,” sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. “A lot of times, guys maybe feel a little bit safe inside the bubble that we’re in, but it’s possible that we could catch this virus. It can happen to anyone.”

On the other hand, it also created more free time and more frustration in a year that’s seen months of effort so far result in just one game played.