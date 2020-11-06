 Skip to main content
Practice, class, home to bed: Husker players recognize challenge of preventing COVID-19 outbreak
Practice, class, home to bed: Husker players recognize challenge of preventing COVID-19 outbreak

Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs the ball against Ohio State last month at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Nebraska quarterback said the Huskers know they have to make individual sacrifices to make the season work amid pandemic.

 JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS

Under normal circumstances, there’s nothing wrong with watching a scary movie around Halloween. It’s a fine way to get into the spooky season spirit and some people like the rush of screaming or jumping off the couch when the ax murderer pops out.

All the same, it’s about the last thing Nebraska’s football team wanted to be doing on Saturday night. Primarily, of course, because the Huskers would rather have been coming off a football game against Wisconsin, which was canceled due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the UW program.

The movie night had another motive, though. One that coach Scott Frost wasn’t shy about outlining this week. On Halloween — or any weekend, really — college kids would typically party.

College football players, it may or may not shock you to learn, are no different in that regard.

Most years, that’s no problem. This year? No good, due to the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the locker room.

Hence the movie night. As Frost said, it was planned “to try to keep our guys from going to parties and doing some dumb things. And we had a lot of the team show up.”

Perhaps one of the aspects of college football in this strange year that has flown a bit under the radar is the sacrifices that college athletes have made outside of the practice field and the weight room in order to try to stay healthy and keep a season on track. Of course, reports have surfaced for months in different parts of the country about parties and outbreaks. Nebraska’s program hasn’t been immune to that, either, including an incident where three walk-ons were cited for a loud party with more than 50 people in attendance five days before the Big Ten announced its return-to-play plan in September.

Particularly since the season started, though, Nebraska players have said they’re trying their best to keep the virus out of the locker room.

“Coach Frost has always really done a great job of treating us like young men and giving us choices, giving us some freedom,” junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said this week. “But with that said, we all know the individual sacrifices we have to make this season work. We all know the COVID protocols that we have to follow and so in order to make that and ensure our team safety. There's just some things you’ve got to do, which means not going out as much on the weekend, whatever it may be. Limiting interactions with other students, maybe making sure that you take certain classes online, but still getting your academics done.

“There are tons of little steps that many of us are taking to limit kind of our outside interactions and making sure that we're keeping the rest of our team safe.”

Watch now: Husker Extra Live replay takes on your questions ahead of Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Redshirt freshman inside linebacker Garrett Snodgrass typically goes home to York for Sunday supper with his family. Earlier this fall, though, both of his parents and his younger brother contracted COVID-19, according to his father, York High football coach Glen Snodgrass.

“We stayed away from him for a month or more, and that was hard to do,” Glen told the Journal Star recently. “We missed his birthday, and I hated that. My wife hated it. But after we were cleared and weren’t contagious anymore, we waited 10 more days after that, just because we wanted to make darn sure we weren’t the ones to ever spread that.”

What’s more, the redshirt freshman inside linebacker outlined to his dad a rather tedious routine.

“He told me, ‘Dad, I just told myself, until the season’s over, I’m going to go to the stadium, I’m going to go to class and then I’m going to go home. And when I wake up I’m going to go to the stadium, go to class and I’m going to go home,’” Glen said.

A cancellation like Saturday’s goes both ways. On one hand, seeing reports that a player such as Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive and had to sit for 21 days — and subsequently seeing the Badgers cancel two games — is eye-opening.

“As a player, it definitely grabs your attention now that you’ve seen someone who’s such a high-caliber player go down like that,” sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. “A lot of times, guys maybe feel a little bit safe inside the bubble that we’re in, but it’s possible that we could catch this virus. It can happen to anyone.”

On the other hand, it also created more free time and more frustration in a year that’s seen months of effort so far result in just one game played.

“We’ve been rolling with the punches and really trying to outlast the obstacles throughout this whole journey,” offensive line coach Greg Austin said this week. “Us getting the game against Wisconsin canceled was just another speed bump. Now, it was a big speed bump, just considering it was Halloween weekend and we know all the social festivities that come along with that. I thought our guys did a really good job, and you can tell just by virtue of how our team has responded on the field, certainly, but also our guys, we test every day and there has not been this big wave of infections from the coronavirus.

“Certainly, they were caring about the man to the right and to the left of them more than they were caring about their personal interests this past weekend. Excited about what they’ve done in their private hours to be a professional, just like they’ve been professional about this whole process and continuing to just answer the bell and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to put the interest of football and interest of the team above my own interest.’”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

