Powerful Buckeyes top preseason Big Ten power rankings

1. OHIO STATE
Opener: Saturday vs. Nebraska.
Much of this opening list is going to be guesswork. After all, it’s been a 10-month offseason. On top of that, it’s impossible to know where teams are going to stand healthwise. The top spot, though, is an easy call. The Buckeyes, led by a deep and explosive offense, are the standard in the Big Ten and the league’s best national title hope. The defense has a few question marks, but OSU has Justin Fields at quarterback, a veteran offensive line and a set of skill players that may be the envy of the conference.
2. PENN STATE
Opener: Saturday at Indiana.
Really, 2-5 on this list could go in any order. The Nittany Lions now have the biggest opt-out casualty in the Big Ten in star linebacker Micah Parsons, but James Franklin’s team is still very talented. PSU has a veteran quarterback in Sean Clifford and a new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca, who did good work at Minnesota previously. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, but running back Journey Brown could miss the season for a medical reason. The defense will have some new faces but also returners like Shaka Toney, Jayson Oweh and three starters in the secondary. For now, they get the slight nod at No. 2.
3. WISCONSIN
Opener: Friday vs. Illinois.
Wisconsin may have ended up No. 2 if starting quarterback Jack Coan had not suffered a foot injury that required surgery during preseason camp. The Badgers will likely start the season with redshirt freshman Graham Mertz under center. They have to replace star tailback Jonathan Taylor and some production in the passing game, but the defense should be among the Big Ten’s best.
4. MICHIGAN
Opener: Saturday at Minnesota.
The Wolverines are breaking in a new quarterback, too, in Joe Milton. Expectations around Ann Arbor are high for the junior with a big arm. He’s got talent around him on offense and the Wolverines should again have a stout front seven led by defensive lineman Kwity Paye. Jim Harbaugh’s group gets a great measuring stick test right off the bat in Minneapolis.
5. MINNESOTA
Opener: Saturday vs. Michigan.
Considering P.J. Fleck has his whole offensive line, quarterback Tanner Morgan and now star receiver Rashod Bateman back from an 11-2 team, maybe more benefit of the doubt is deserved. We’ll learn a lot right away against the Wolverines. Even with Bateman back, losing Kamal Martin and Antoine Winfield Jr. to the NFL off the defense, receiver Demetrious Douglas to opt-out and Ciarrocca to PSU is a lot to replace. The Gophers could rise fast.
6. INDIANA
Opener: Saturday vs. Penn State.
The Hoosiers surprised in 2019 by winning nine games and return a ton of that group under head coach Tom Allen. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Stevie Scott and receiver Whop Philyor anchor the offense, while talented defensive backs Taiwan Mullen and Marcelino Ball plus a deep defensive line lead the defense.
7. IOWA
Opener: Saturday at Purdue.
The Hawkeyes have upward mobility here depending on if the transition from Nate Stanley to Spencer Petras at quarterback goes smoothly. The offensive line should be good behind Alaric Jackson, Coy Cronk and Tyler Linderblom; Tyler Goodson leads a solid set of backs, and a deep, talented receiver group is led by Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Chauncey Golston and Nick Niemann are veterans at the first two levels defensively, but the front seven is going to have some new faces.
8. NORTHWESTERN
Opener: Saturday vs. Maryland.
The good news? Northwestern has a ton of returning players. The bad news? The Wildcats were really bad in 2019. However, the presence of Indiana transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey and new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian should help at least some and the front seven returns some nice pieces in linebackers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher. Also working in NU’s favor: a cross-over slate that features Maryland and Michigan State.
9. NEBRASKA
Opener: Saturday at Ohio State.
The Cornhuskers could start seven seniors plus Cam Taylor-Britt on defense, but will have a reworked defensive line tasked with acclimating against the Buckeyes and Badgers back-to-back. Nebraska has 100-plus starts back on its offensive line, a senior running back in Dedrick Mills, a veteran tight end group and experience and talent at quarterback in junior Adrian Martinez (and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey). Can NU stop the run? Last year, Erik Chinander’s group was last in the Big Ten at 5.7 yards per carry in league play. That must improve for the Huskers to make a jump.
10. ILLINOIS
Opener: Friday at Wisconsin.
The Illini will look to build off a six-win 2019, but saw Lovie Smith’s team lose its final three games and score just 40 points total. Illinois has to replace Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown in the backfield, but does have quarterback Brandon Peters and a group of receivers built by the NCAA’s transfer portal. UI has three starters back in the secondary plus Jake Hansen at linebacker, but will be working in a lot of new faces otherwise.
11. MICHIGAN STATE
Opener: Saturday vs. Rutgers.
Talk about a rough year to have a first-year head coach. One month after Mel Tucker was hired, the coronavirus pandemic caused the Big Ten to shut down team activities in all sports, including spring football. That means much of the installation of schemes, culture and everything else has been done remotely. Still on the to-do list: Name a starting quarterback between Rocky Lombardi, Theo Day and Payton Thorne, all of whom are holdovers from the Mark Dantonio era.
12. PURDUE
Opener: Saturday vs. Iowa.
It’s difficult to put a team this low that has a receiver combo as good as Rondale Moore and David Bell. The Boilermakers could be dangerous depending on who comes out of a three-man race at quarterback. New defensive coordinator Bob Diaco’s last stint in the Big Ten didn’t go well at Nebraska in 2017, but he’s had good units since then. This one, though, must find some new sources of production after allowing 31 points per game last year.
13. MARYLAND (3-9, 1-8)
Opener: Saturday at Northwestern.
The Terps had a rough finish to the 2019 season, but there are some reasons for intrigue headed into 2020. One is the addition of transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who could win the starting quarterback job. Another is a group of returning receivers that will be supplemented by Jeshaun Jones (back from injury) and five-star prospect Rakim Jarrett. According to the Washington Post, nine players that started at least six games in 2019 on a defense that surrendered 35 per game are gone.
14. RUTGERS
Opener: Saturday at Michigan State.
Greg Schiano is back and will make his Rutgers debut (again) at long last. It’s going to be a long climb for the Scarlet Knights, who have lost 21 straight Big Ten games. Rutgers could go with Nebraska transfer quarterback Noah Vedral under center. The graduate transfer has two years of eligibility remaining and seems to be a natural fit with first-year offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson.
