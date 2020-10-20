Powerful Buckeyes top preseason Big Ten power rankings

Talk about a rough year to have a first-year head coach. One month after Mel Tucker was hired, the coronavirus pandemic caused the Big Ten to shut down team activities in all sports, including spring football. That means much of the installation of schemes, culture and everything else has been done remotely. Still on the to-do list: Name a starting quarterback between Rocky Lombardi, Theo Day and Payton Thorne, all of whom are holdovers from the Mark Dantonio era.

12. PURDUE

Opener: Saturday vs. Iowa.

It’s difficult to put a team this low that has a receiver combo as good as Rondale Moore and David Bell. The Boilermakers could be dangerous depending on who comes out of a three-man race at quarterback. New defensive coordinator Bob Diaco’s last stint in the Big Ten didn’t go well at Nebraska in 2017, but he’s had good units since then. This one, though, must find some new sources of production after allowing 31 points per game last year.

13. MARYLAND (3-9, 1-8)

Opener: Saturday at Northwestern.