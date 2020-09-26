Power Five offers in hand, Norris TE James Carnie turns attention to fine-tuning game

As of Friday night, they hadn’t yet connected. The interest in what that call might hold is high, of course, considering Carnie has picked up scholarship offers from Iowa and Kansas State in the past two weeks and he’s still waiting to find out of Nebraska is going to jump in, too. Frost would be the one typically to make that kind of call. So, yeah, the Carnie family is interested in what Frost had to say.

“Believe me, my mom is dying because she likes to know what’s happening,” Carnie said.

In the meantime, though, Carnie is relieved to have picked up his first two Power Five offers, which led him to back off his verbal commitment to Miami (Ohio).

“It’s super awesome, obviously with Iowa and K-State both being great schools and two schools that I’m really excited about,” Carnie said. “K-State I’ve been talking to since March and it was great to get the offer and then Iowa is a tight end factory in college football and it means a lot.”

He thought his performance at the Warren Academy’s showcase event in late July might bring in offers considering he ran 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but teams wanted to see some senior film. Now they have, and now he has offers. Just how you draw it up.