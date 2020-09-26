 Skip to main content
Power Five offers in hand, Norris TE James Carnie turns attention to fine-tuning game
HICKMAN — Norris tight end James Carnie had a little bit of an odd end to the week.

He readily admitted as much on Friday night, though he was able to do it with a smile considering his team had just polished off a 35-7 win over its rival to the South, Beatrice.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end had an interesting night on the field, struggling with a couple of drops, but also reeling in a juggling touchdown in the second quarter and recovering not one but two fumbles.

The first was your standard head’s-up play from his defensive end position on Beatrice’s first offensive trip of the evening.

The second, though, came on the goal line offensively and Carnie fell on a loose ball for a touchdown.

So, two catches for 26 yards and two total touchdowns, plus a sack and two fumble recoveries served as an odd, but typically active three-star tight end.

Another oddity: Carnie went to call his teammate CJ Hood on Thursday evening and saw a new name in his missed calls: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost.

“It never popped up on my phone,” Carnie said. “At 10 p.m. I saw the little red, “Scott Frost,” and was like, shoot.

“I’m curious about what he was going to say.”

As of Friday night, they hadn’t yet connected. The interest in what that call might hold is high, of course, considering Carnie has picked up scholarship offers from Iowa and Kansas State in the past two weeks and he’s still waiting to find out of Nebraska is going to jump in, too. Frost would be the one typically to make that kind of call. So, yeah, the Carnie family is interested in what Frost had to say.

“Believe me, my mom is dying because she likes to know what’s happening,” Carnie said.

In the meantime, though, Carnie is relieved to have picked up his first two Power Five offers, which led him to back off his verbal commitment to Miami (Ohio).

“It’s super awesome, obviously with Iowa and K-State both being great schools and two schools that I’m really excited about,” Carnie said. “K-State I’ve been talking to since March and it was great to get the offer and then Iowa is a tight end factory in college football and it means a lot.”

He thought his performance at the Warren Academy’s showcase event in late July might bring in offers considering he ran 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but teams wanted to see some senior film. Now they have, and now he has offers. Just how you draw it up.

Norris standout Carnie lands first Big Ten offer with Iowa, decommits from Miami (Ohio)

“Super rewarding,” Carnie said. “I thought maybe I’d get offers after the Warren Academy but that didn’t happen and I was a little frustrated. I think I’m a little underrated, but right now I’m just super glad that I’ve got those two and it is super relieving.”

Even still, he’s not satisfied with the way he’s played for 4-1 Norris.

“Me overall, I really need to pick it up,” he said. “Too many dropped balls, personally, I don’t know what it is, but I’m not going to make any excuses. I need to catch the ball.”

Whether the Huskers eventually offer or not — and, if they do offer, whether it’s as a tight end or as an athlete who could end up on either side of the ball — there are some interesting numbers at play.

Nebraska, of course, already has two area tight ends committed for its 2021 class in four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) and three-star A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep). NU is pursuing two from one school alone for the 2022 class in Bellevue West teammates Kaden Helms and Micah Riley.

At the same time, the Huskers currently have senior Jack Stoll and a trio of juniors in Austin Allen, Kurt Rafdal and Travis Vokolek plus walk-on graduate transfer Jared Bubak. Given the NCAA’s blanket granting of an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of those players could have at least two years left in Lincoln, but NU is still clearly in the mode of trying to restock at the position as it looks to the future.

And, in this case, the Huskers have the luxury of doing so without looking far from home at all. That's a rarity, as Frost outlined Thursday evening during an appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program. 

"We’re typically as far away from our average scholarship student-athlete as anybody in the country. We have to go all over to get them," he said. "We do really well when kids get to Lincoln and see what it’s all about and get to come here and experience it, but it’s hard to recruit out of state when kids never have an opportunity to come see campus or come see our facilities and visit with us in person.

"So it’s challenging for everybody, I think it’s probably even more challenging for teams that are recruiting from longer distances and we’re going to do the best we can with that. I think we’ve done a good job so far, but it certainly doesn’t help us at all to not be able to bring kids to Lincoln."

At tight end, at least, NU currently has plenty of options much closer to home. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

