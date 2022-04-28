Post-spring position recap: Whipple's offense is tight end friendly, so which ones will step up?

There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.

We now look at a group that has been profoundly impacted by injuries of late.

Tight ends

What we learned this spring: We learned Nebraska's tight ends probably will like Mark Whipple's way of doing things this fall.

"We're more pass-catchers in Coach Whipple's offense," Husker tight ends coach Sean Beckton said late in spring camp. "There's more plays designed to get the tight ends the ball on certain plays."

Beckton said Nebraska tight ends are the quarterback's first read on pass plays more often than they were in fifth-year Husker head coach Scott Frost's spread attack. Frost hired Whipple as offensive coordinator in December, and the coaching staff is in the process of finalizing a new system in time for autumn.

"The thing I've learned about Coach Whipple is he wants everybody involved — tight ends, receivers, running backs," Beckton said. "However, there are certain plays that I know, and the tight ends know, they're the first option. We've always been third or fourth. Now, we've got multiple plays where we're the first option.

"The kids are really excited about that, particularly Travis Vokolek. We want him to have a big year this year."

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound senior was limited all spring in the wake of offseason shoulder surgery. Highly touted redshirt freshman Thomas Fidone, sophomore Chris Hickman and senior Chancellor Brewington also were sidelined with injuries. Those are essentially the team's top four tight ends.

In their absence, Nebraska leaned hard this spring on redshirt freshmen Nate Boerkircher, AJ Rollins and James Carnie, and Beckton liked what he saw.

Questions remaining: Vokolek had 11 receptions for 127 yards last season. How high is his ceiling?

Keep in mind, Vokolek had the privilege in 2021 of watching Nebraska's Austin Allen catch 38 passes for 602 yards, the most season receptions and season receiving yards by a tight end in school history.

Hickman, a 6-5, 215-pound Omaha Burke graduate, has battled injuries in college, but he could make an impact if healthy. Has his time arrived?

As for Fidone, Frost hasn't specified the nature of the former four-star recruit's injury, but Fidone is believed to have suffered a serious knee injury during the first scrimmage of the spring. Will he be able to play at all in 2022?

Quotable: "I get an opportunity to showcase my abilities, and really just get better," said Rollins, who enjoyed a strong Red-White Spring Game. "Nate Boerkircher, I've been working with him, and he's set the standard. So, every day I'm just trying to do what he does, or even better, and just keep going up the chart."

Best-case scenario: Nebraska should hope Vokolek consistently plays at an NFL level — he seems capable of that — and that a couple of the other tight ends become reliable in all facets.