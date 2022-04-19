Post-spring position recap: The questions remaining for the Husker defensive front

Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason.

There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.

Let’s start on defense.

Defensive line/outside linebackers

What we learned this spring: The two groups are playing, maybe not quite interchangeably, but now together under position coach Mike Dawson, and it’s an intriguing bunch, if not a particularly deep one. Nebraska is seemingly in decent shape on the edge with Garrett Nelson as an emerging leader and playmaker along with veteran Caleb Tannor — he also fits both of those descriptions — and a next wave that is highlighted by Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson. They will often end up playing like 4-3 defensive ends depending on how much defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and company play in an even front.

Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers will anchor the middle, though Rogers missed all of the spring rehabbing a knee injury. The next set on the interior looks to be Nash Hutmacher and Mosai Newsom.

Questions remaining: The biggest question, really, is just how ready are Hutmacher, Newsom and the rest of a young, untested interior group for life in the Big Ten trenches. The Huskers are in the market for transfer portal help, highlighted by TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis. At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Mathis would be a welcome addition — NU will have to beat out in-state Texas for his services — but he’s not a true interior defensive lineman. There aren’t many tougher tests in college football than holding up week in and week out on the line of scrimmage in the Big Ten. After losing four players off the 2021 defensive line, the Huskers have a ways to go to meet that standard this fall.

Quotable: Nelson, after the spring game, said he expects the young guys to continue making strides.

"Those guys have made my job as a leader a lot easier, being present, taking it serious, stepping up into the position as true young guys. They've done a great job. Obviously, there's a lot of progress to be made. They continue to make that progress. They're doing a great job. But filling those big shoes as a young guy can be intimidating, but they've handled it really well. They're taking a lot of reps and they need a lot of reps."

Best-case scenario: NU will take as much development as it can get, but a best-case outcome would include Hutmacher turning into a consistent, sturdy 25 to 30 snap-per-game player and NU fortifying the roster with Mathis plus an interior player.

