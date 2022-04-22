Post-spring position recap: Quinton Newsome is a budding leader on NU's defense, but who's CB2?

Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months. We cap the defensive positional recaps with the corners. Cornerbacks
What we learned this spring: We learned — or at least what we might have suspected before spring — quite a bit, actually. Quinton Newsome is going to be awfully tough to unseat for a starting cornerback job after working opposite Cam Taylor-Britt in all 12 games for 2021. After that, the primary competition for the second starting job appears to be between fifth-year Husker Braxton Clark and Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill. Clark is 6-foot-4 and Hill is 6-0, but has tremendous length, making the duo a physically imposing pair.
After that trio, Northern Iowa transfer Omar Brown is a rangy, intriguing option but was out most of the spring with an apparent back injury. Also in the mix to crack the two-deep this fall: Tyreke Johnson, Tamon Lynum and junior college transfer Javier Morton. Secondary coach Travis Fisher could also move Marques Buford back to corner as well if he needed to, but for now the ascending young player looks like a starting safety.
Questions remaining: The big one is who starts opposite Newsome and right now that looks like a two-horse race. There are some interesting young players to watch, too, like Lynum, who was not a heralded recruit but has outstanding length. Four-star midyear enrollee Jaden Gould was playing safety this spring but could see time at corner down the road, too. Quotable: Fisher when discussing Newsome, who’s a budding defensive leader: “Quinton is starting to turn into a pro. When it comes to how he gets lined up, he’s always in his stance. You’re not going to catch him standing up. You’re always going to catch him knowing exactly what he’s doing. He’s going to be vocal, he’s going to be talking. I could move Quinton tomorrow and never put him at corner again and you would not know that he’s never played safety. So, he’s beginning to be that guy.” Best-case scenario: Newsome establishes himself as an upper-echelon cornerback in the Big Ten and he’s joined by a talented player who had to work hard just to win a job on the other side. You almost always need more than just two — though Fisher does like to keep his top guys on the field as much as possible on the edge — but a Newsome/Clark/Hill trio has the potential to be a good one in Lincoln.
