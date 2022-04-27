Post-spring position recap: Frost likes what he saw from OL this spring, but will it carry over?

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets, plus hoops and Baylor Scheierman.
Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months. We now look at a group that could be poised to make major strides in 2022. Offensive line What we learned this spring: We learned Nebraska fifth-year coach Scott Frost immediately liked what he saw from the offensive line under new assistant coach Donovan Raiola.
Frost repeatedly praised the work of the group as it adapted to Raiola's techniques and philosophical approach.
“The first thing is they’re just coming off the ball," Frost said during the early stages of spring camp. "That’s been something that I’ve been frustrated with for a long time. Shoot, when I was playing here (during the mid-1990s), guys looked like they were in 40-yard dashes when the ball was snapped. That wasn’t up to the standard that I wanted, that’s the first thing.
“Protection has been better, too, though. I think Donny’s just done a good job with those guys’ mentality and technique, and I can’t wait to watch them keep improving.”
The starting lineup for the April 9 Red-White Spring Game was, left to right: Brant Banks, Nouredin Nouili, Trent Hixson, Broc Bando and Bryce Benhart.
Nouili, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound junior, and Benhart, a 6-9, 330-pound sophomore, were regulars in the starting lineup last season when the line showed promise but was dogged by inconsistency, particularly in pass protection. It should be noted pass protection broke down noticeably at times in the spring game.
By the way, the second-string line on April 9 was Ezra Miller, Kevin Williams, Ian Boerkircher, Henry Lutovsky and Hunter Anthony.
One of the injuries this spring was to No. 2 center Ethan Piper, who had a cast on his left hand at the spring scrimmage, which is why Boerkircher, a 6-6, 280-pound walk-on from Aurora, slid a spot up the depth chart.
Questions remaining: How different will the line's overall performance look to the naked eye once the season begins? Frost clearly liked what he saw during spring ball, but how much of it will carry over?
You also wonder how much the line will be affected once sophomores Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka return from injuries that kept them out of live action for the entire spring. The guess here is Prochazka (left) and Corcoran (right) will be the starting tackles come fall. Corcoran started 10 games last season — eight at left tackle — but never found much of a groove after missing most of preseason camp with an injury.
How much improvement can Corcoran make in 2022 if he has a clean runway into the season from a health standpoint?
Can the 6-9, 310-pound Prochazka, coming off knee surgery, develop into the NFL-level player that many seem to anticipate?
Quotable: "Coach Raiola said it once: As an offense, we're trying to get better by being mentally tough, being physically tough and by being leaders on the team even if we're not vocal," Nouili said. "We're showing up every day. We're all wearing the same clothes (for workouts). We're all going (to workouts) at the same time, and that brings people with us.
"That's something we haven't had here."
Best-case scenario: Nebraska fans mostly want to see an offensive line befitting of a program that during the 1990s became known for powerful and clinical play up front. Penalty flags too often have been an issue. But there have been plenty of other problems as well.
Photos: All of the sights from Nebraska football's Red-White Spring Game
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson looks to make a throw during the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's quarterback Chubba Purdy makes a throw during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Karter Bowman, 10, of Omaha, stands outside Memorial Stadium before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fans return to the campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brian Buschini punts the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (left) is tackled by Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg runs across midfield during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster scores during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton tackles Matthew Schuster during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster celebrates during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Jarrett Synek (right) hands off the ball to Trevin Luben during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster runs away after faking a handoff as quarterback Matt Masker fumbles during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg talks with head coach Scott Frost during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes (center) celebrates his touchdown with teammates John Goodwin (left) and Ty Hahn (right) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg throws the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Chubba Purdy (6) throws a pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Isiah Harris (right) sprints with the ball past Jimari Butler during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Ru’Quan Buckley (middle) breaks through Kevin Williams Jr. (left) (72) and Ian Boerkircher during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates Jarrett Synek's touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Jarett Synek (16) (left) runs past Simon Otte for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s John Goodwin (right) catches a pass over Phalen Sanford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's senior offensive analyst Ron Brown talks to the Huskers after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Matthew Schuster (left) gets tackled by DeShon Singleton during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s John Goodwin (46) prepares to block during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Matthew Schuster dives for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Bryce Benhart (left) blocks Caleb Tanner during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans watch the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Broc Bando (73) takes the field with his teammates before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Rahmir Johnson (14) takes the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) tackles Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (left) runs away from Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Logan Smothers throws a ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alante Brown (left) is chased by Nick Henrich during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) goes after Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
William Prince (left), Nebraska's director of players development, greets athletic director Trev Alberts during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN. Journal Star
Nebraska's Ashton Hausmann walks off the field after an injury during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola monitors the situation during the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher is injured on the field during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's AJ Rollins catches a long pass as he is pressured by Derek Branch (left) and Myles Farmer (4) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple walks off the field after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's tight end coach Sean Beckton (left) and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coach from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson looks for room to run during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coaches from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's James Carnie (center) is tackled by Simon Otte (left) and Mikai Gbayor during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cooper Jewett (29) escapes from Seth Malcom during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple looks on from the sidelines during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes looks for room to run during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz kicks a field goal during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fans cheer during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill looks toward the punted ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Zach Duval (left) and Ron Brown chat before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts walks around the field before the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska’s senior offensive analyst Ron Brown walks on the field during warmups before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s DeShon Singleton (9) waits for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s coaches Donovan Raiola (left) and Mark Whipple walk to the locker room for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska’s Nate Boerkircher (right) celebrates with Anthony Grant (23) after Grant scored the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Markese Stepp (30) and the team enter the field to warm up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill (0) and Latrell Neville (7) get ready for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Omar Brown (13) shakes hands with teammate Latrell Neville after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans release balloons as a celebration for the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI ,Journal Star
Nebraska’s Casey Thompson (11) warms up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska players make their way to the tunnel for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska transfer portal target Ochaun Mathis stands on the field before the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks with former player Cam Taylor-Britt during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruit Marquise Lightfoot is seen before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruit William Watson is seen on the sidelines before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruits Teitum Tuioti (left) and Maverick Noonan stand by the sidelines before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruits (from left) Joshua Robinson, Marquise Lightfoot and K’Vion Thunderbird are seen before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ty Hahn (right) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Zach Weinmaster during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost looks on during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!