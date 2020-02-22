Position battles ahead for Austin's Husker OL, but Jurgens' continued progress a critical element

“One of the things that I really like about Cam is that he’s not one to get down on himself,” Austin said. “He’s going to get defeated by something and then the next week he’s going to make sure that it does not beat him again. That’s the best thing that you can have as a guy that’s coaching a kid is that the kid is very, very self-aware, he knows he needs to continually improve and he’s made strides throughout the offseason of being a more vocal guy.

“That intangible is a big deal. I can’t pinpoint one area he got better at. I think the snaps were just a reflection of him just getting more and more and more opportunities to snap the ball in different situations.”

Ah, yes, snapping the ball. That in and of itself was a challenge for Jurgens, who was wild early in the season, smoothed his delivery out and then suffered through a few more hiccups over the course of 2019.

“I’m not going to make excuse for it,” Austin said. “I think early on when the snaps were haywire, it was a reflection of him just having a mental overload.”

Looking back, though, it’s hard to adequately express just how little experience Jurgens had playing center when he took the field against South Alabama due to multiple injuries.