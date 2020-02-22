Position battles ahead for Austin's Husker OL, but Jurgens' continued progress a critical element

When Greg Austin gets rolling on a presentation about line play, a couple of things happen.
First, the extent to which footwork forms the bedrock of everything Nebraska offensive linemen do quickly becomes clear. Second, perhaps more surprisingly, a lot of science creeps into the conversation.
One could mistake this for a conversation with quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, who has a master’s degree in biomechanics and exercise physiology and talks regularly on the subjects during interviews.
But here is Austin, on a Wednesday night in Lincoln, giving a presentation to 40-plus coaches from 15 high schools and a few youth organizations at the invitation of the Lincoln Football Coaches Association, and he’s saying things like, “Power is expressed through angles in your body,” while discussing the biomechanics of blocking.
Over the course of an hour clinic and a preceding conversation with the Journal Star, though, another point comes across loud and clear, even if it’s not the actual subject matter at hand.
That is this: No matter how much spring ball talk centers on the position battles set to be waged on the NU frontline – and there could be multiple even though the Huskers return all five starters, whether it’s both guard spots or left guard and right tackle – sophomore center Cameron Jurgens is going to be the straw that stirs the drink for Austin’s group.
Attention will focus elsewhere. After all, Austin has 17 scholarship offensive linemen plus a dozen walk-ons on the roster. He could slide senior Matt Farniok to guard and open up a multi-player battle for the right tackle job. Any number of candidates, whether it’s junior Broc Bando, redshirt freshman Ethan Piper or walk-on Nouerdin Nouili – if he gets a waiver – could push Trent Hixson for the left guard job.
But Jurgens, the athletic Beatrice native who struggled through an up-and-down first campaign starting in the middle for the Huskers in 2019, is the engine.
“His growth, certainly with knowing the offense and understanding his role, things kind of slowed down for Cam as the season went along,” Austin told the Journal Star. “He got a little more command presence as the season wore along. You could tell, even on the sideline, he was coming off the sideline remembering things that had occurred the previous drive. The boys had a little bit more confidence in what he was calling.
“He’s the one that controls everything. I think that he made big-time strides throughout the year.”
Austin queued up back-to-back clips on zone blocking to show the high school coaches, one from a season-opening win against South Alabama and another from a November loss to Wisconsin. The point was to show multiple methods for a technique. For NU, it changed over the course of the season based on how comfortable Jurgens was in the offense and how much better he was playing down the stretch compared to early on.
“One of the things that I really like about Cam is that he’s not one to get down on himself,” Austin said. “He’s going to get defeated by something and then the next week he’s going to make sure that it does not beat him again. That’s the best thing that you can have as a guy that’s coaching a kid is that the kid is very, very self-aware, he knows he needs to continually improve and he’s made strides throughout the offseason of being a more vocal guy.
“That intangible is a big deal. I can’t pinpoint one area he got better at. I think the snaps were just a reflection of him just getting more and more and more opportunities to snap the ball in different situations.”
Ah, yes, snapping the ball. That in and of itself was a challenge for Jurgens, who was wild early in the season, smoothed his delivery out and then suffered through a few more hiccups over the course of 2019.
“I’m not going to make excuse for it,” Austin said. “I think early on when the snaps were haywire, it was a reflection of him just having a mental overload.”
Looking back, though, it’s hard to adequately express just how little experience Jurgens had playing center when he took the field against South Alabama due to multiple injuries.
“We got him essentially a week and a half (of practice) before South Alabama,” Austin said. “No discredit to the guys he was fighting against, but he was head and shoulders above the next guy. …
“We made the transition with him (in October 2018) and then he messed up his foot, so we didn’t get an opportunity to work with him the latter part of the season and into the offseason. Then he broke his foot again in the summer time, the other foot, so not only was it a position switch and youth (but also) the weight gain part of it. There were so many things that were basically working against us. The biggest thing was keeping him healthy all year. That was awesome in and of its own self. That allowed him to get those reps, those much-needed reps at full speed that he needed to continue to evolve.”
Indeed, Jurgens split repetitions with redshirt freshman Will Farniok in the season opener but then played every starters' snap for the final 11 games.
Austin lamented that NU wasn’t able to make a bowl game, which would have meant another month of improvement. But Jurgens showed he could more than hold his own. His natural power, even at a relatively modest 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, jumps off the screen as Austin clicks through cut-ups.
Oftentimes, Jurgens is off the ball so fast that a defensive lineman can’t get his hands engaged. Austin calls it having, “fast pads,” which puts him in control, either getting to the next level or drawing reactionary movement from a defensive lineman, thus creating space for backfield players to operate.
Time after time on the teaching clips, Austin says some variation of a similar theme with Jurgens: Maybe it’s not perfect technique, but it’s pretty damn good for on-the-job training.
That will only refine with a healthy offseason and more reps, the first true offseason Jurgens has had since making the transition to offensive line.
Essentially, then, there are three knowns as it pertains to Austin’s 2020 group: Senior Brenden Jaimes will play left tackle, Farniok will play somewhere and Jurgens will man the middle.
Everything else is up for grabs. But Austin likes it that way.
“At UCF, our kids for the most part that we were really depending on were back (for 2017) and proved beneficial for us in Year 2,” Austin said. “I think it’s going to prove beneficial for us now in Year 3 at Nebraska. I’m excited to have a seasoned, veteran unit. Those guys have done a really good job of bringing a lot of the young guys along. …
“We’ve got guys that can battle it out and that’s my hardest job right now is trying to figure out who’s going to be slotted where. So, it’s a good problem to have. Certainly a better problem to have than when I first arrived here and we had only about three or four guys you could really depend on and then it was everybody else. Spring time should be fun.”
