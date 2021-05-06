Pondering the portal: What positions might Nebraska add to with its final two scholarship spots?

Frost said the Huskers expect Stepp to be healthy this summer and ready to go for camp. If that timeline holds, NU might be fine with him and the young, inexperienced group behind. It was a good spring for early enrollee freshman Gabe Ervin and walk-on 2020 freshman Jaquez Yant, in particular.

If there are doubts about Stepp’s availability beyond the next couple of months? Well, there are still a lot of backs available in the portal.

Inside linebacker

This choice is influenced heavily by Will Honas’ late-spring knee injury. Like tight end Thomas Fidone’s, it requires surgery and takes Honas out of the equation likely well into the season. Honas is also five years older than Fidone and has already had a major knee injury in his college career.

NU has a ton of inside linebackers on its roster, but its top three without Honas is clearly Luke Reimer, Chris Kolarevic and Nick Henrich. How many more is Barrett Ruud truly comfortable with putting on the field this fall? Garrett Snodgrass was the next man up in 2020 and Eteva Mauga-Clements looked like he made progress this spring. They’re candidates, as are Jackson Hannah and maybe one of the more experienced walk-ons.