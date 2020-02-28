'Polar Bear' racks up more pins en route to South Dakota state wrestling championship match

Nash Hutmacher has encountered little resistance so far in his bid to make history this weekend at the South Dakota state wrestling meet.

A senior at Chamberlain High School, Hutmacher — widely known as the Polar Bear — has needed a total of 71 seconds to pin his three opponents en route to Saturday night's championship match in the Class A 285-pound division.

The meet is being held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Hutmacher, a defensive lineman in Nebraska's class of 2020, will face Gus Miller of Brookings in the title match as the Polar Bear looks to become the first four-time heavyweight champion in state history. He'll also try to extend his 72-match pin streak.

Miller was the Class A 220-pound champion last year.

With a 41-0 record entering Saturday's finale, Hutmacher will likely finish as just the third South Dakota wrestler to be ranked No. 1 in the nation, joining Randy Lewis (1977) and Lincoln Mcllravy (1992).

