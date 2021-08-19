Podcast: The latest on the NCAA's investigation of Nebraska football and a preview of game week

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a news-filled Wednesday that was headlined by an NCAA investigation into Nebraska's football program. The guys get into what it means and what the ramifications could be. That's followed by a discussion about the latest on-field developments from the week, including a TE room that's getting healthy, the status of LT Turner Corcoran and the way the RB room is shaping up.
