Pitt OC Mark Whipple, a candidate for Nebraska's job, resigned Tuesday; What's his next move?
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) talks with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, right, during the first half of a Sept. 4 game in Pittsburgh. 

 Keith Srakocic, Associated Press

A candidate for Nebraska’s offensive coordinator job resigned from his current post on Tuesday, according to reports.

Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who helped develop Kenny Pickett into a Heisman Trophy contender and oversaw a Pittsburgh offense in 2021 that ranked near the top of the country in several metrics, resigned Monday and is not expected to coach in the Panthers’ bowl game, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The Journal Star reported Saturday that Whipple had been among Nebraska's targets and the sides are believed to have interviewed on Sunday.

Pitt confirmed the departure later Tuesday. Head coach Pat Narduzzi called Whipple, "a great asset for our entire football program. He did a tremendous job transitioning us from a heavy run attack to one of the best passing games in the entire country. His great work with quarterbacks was obviously on full display, given the outstanding year Kenny Pickett has enjoyed. I am very grateful for Mark's time in Pittsburgh, both personally as well as professionally, and I wish him and his family the very best moving forward."

There had been question about whether the 64-year-old Whipple would actually leave Pittsburgh at this point in his career for another coaching job. He is a Tarrytown, New York, native and has spent most of it on the East Coast, including two stints as the head coach at UMass. In fact, he hasn’t had a coaching job outside the Eastern time zone since 1984.

However, Whipple now won’t be returning to Pitt. What’s his next move? Certainly, he could retire after a good run with a tremendous quarterback in Pickett, who is off to the NFL. Also, a report from a Pittsburgh radio station cited a source saying that Whipple's decision to resign, "is family-related." 

As of Monday night, Whipple was still working for the Panthers. He conducted an in-home visit with Florida State transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy recently, per a tweet from Purdy. Purdy is a Gilbert, Arizona, native.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spent most of Sunday afternoon and evening in the Phoenix area before moving on to California yesterday, which would have left Frost plenty of time to meet with Whipple in Arizona. 

Whiplle made $476,450 in 2021. Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick made $500,000 and before him, Troy Walters made $700,000. 

Whipple spent the past three years at Pitt. Over those three years, the Panthers' offense climbed from being one of the country's worst to one of the best. In 2019, Pitt was No. 112 in scoring at 21.2 points per game. In 2020, it climbed to No. 58 (29) and then this fall the Panthers rose all the way to No. 3 nationally at 43 points per game. In total offense, Pitt went from No. 87 to No. 79 to No. 5 this year at 502.9 yards per game. 

That rise tracked with the development of Pickett, who has thrown for 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions this fall and has completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards. The Panthers, of course, won the ACC title on Saturday night, 45-21 over Wake Forest. 

Pitt threw the ball on 51.3% of its snaps this through the regular season and the title game. Adjusting for 51 sacks, the Panthers dropped back to pass more than 56.4% of the time. And the offense took off.

It was a big turnaround from a year ago, when Narduzzi was asked after the season whether he'd stick with Whipple after a pair of underwhelming seasons. 

Before Pitt, Whipple was the head coach at UMass for five years, compiling a 16-44 record in his second stint for the school, which transitioned to an independent while he was there. He had much more success the first time around when UMass was in the Atlantic 10, going 49-26 over six seasons from 1998-2003. Before that, he spent four years as the head coach at his alma mater, Brown, which he attended at the same time as Nebraska senior offensive analyst Ron Brown. 

Whipple also spent three seasons coaching Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks from 2004-06. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

