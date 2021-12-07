Pitt OC Mark Whipple, a candidate for Nebraska's job, resigned Tuesday; What's his next move?

There had been question about whether the 64-year-old Whipple would actually leave Pittsburgh at this point in his career for another coaching job. He is a Tarrytown, New York, native and has spent most of it on the East Coast, including two stints as the head coach at UMass. In fact, he hasn’t had a coaching job outside the Eastern time zone since 1984.

However, Whipple now won’t be returning to Pitt. What’s his next move? Certainly, he could retire after a good run with a tremendous quarterback in Pickett, who is off to the NFL. Also, a report from a Pittsburgh radio station cited a source saying that Whipple's decision to resign, "is family-related."

As of Monday night, Whipple was still working for the Panthers. He conducted an in-home visit with Florida State transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy recently, per a tweet from Purdy. Purdy is a Gilbert, Arizona, native.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spent most of Sunday afternoon and evening in the Phoenix area before moving on to California yesterday, which would have left Frost plenty of time to meet with Whipple in Arizona.

Whiplle made $476,450 in 2021. Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick made $500,000 and before him, Troy Walters made $700,000.