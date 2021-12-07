Pitt OC Mark Whipple, a candidate for Nebraska's job, reportedly resigned Tuesday

A candidate for Nebraska’s offensive coordinator job resigned from his current post on Tuesday, according to reports.
Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who helped develop Kenny Pickett into a Heisman Trophy contender and oversaw a Pittsburgh offense in 2021 that ranked near the top of the country in several metrics, resigned Monday and is not expected to coach in the Panthers’ bowl game, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
The Journal Star reported Saturday that Whipple had been among Nebraska's targets and the sides are believed to have interviewed on Sunday.
There had been a question, though, about whether the 64-year-old Whipple would actually leave Pittsburgh at this point in his career. He is a Tarrytown, New York, native and has spent most of it on the East Coast, including two stints as the head coach at UMass. In fact, he hasn’t had a coaching job outside the Eastern time zone since 1984.
However, Whipple now reportedly won’t be returning to Pitt. What’s his next move? Certainly, he could retire after a good run with a tremendous quarterback in Pickett, who is off to the NFL. Also, a report from a Pittsburgh radio station cited a source saying that Whipple's decision to resign, "is family related."
As of Monday night, Whipple was still working. He conducted an in-home visit with Florida State transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy recently, per a tweet from Purdy. Purdy is a Gilbert, Arizona native.
Thankful to of received an offer from @Pitt_FB. Thank you Coach Whipple for an awesome home visit! pic.twitter.com/MvvmpYOYYF— Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) December 7, 2021
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spent most of Sunday afternoon and evening in the Phoenix area before moving on to California yesterday, which would have left Frost plenty of time to meet with Whipple in Arizona.
He made $476,450 in 2021. Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick made $500,000 and before him, Troy Walters made $700,000.
Check back for updates to this story
