Pitt OC Mark Whipple, a candidate for Nebraska's job, reportedly resigned Tuesday

A candidate for Nebraska’s offensive coordinator job resigned from his current post on Tuesday, according to reports.

Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who helped develop Kenny Pickett into a Heisman Trophy contender and oversaw a Pittsburgh offense in 2021 that ranked near the top of the country in several metrics, resigned Monday and is not expected to coach in the Panthers’ bowl game, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The Journal Star reported Saturday that Whipple had been among Nebraska's targets and the sides are believed to have interviewed on Sunday.

There had been a question, though, about whether the 64-year-old Whipple would actually leave Pittsburgh at this point in his career. He is a Tarrytown, New York, native and has spent most of it on the East Coast, including two stints as the head coach at UMass. In fact, he hasn’t had a coaching job outside the Eastern time zone since 1984.