Physical Mills leads the charge as Nebraska ground game takes control in second half

The big horse was in full gallop.

Dedrick Mills' finest game in a Nebraska uniform came at the end of a long, trying year, in a cold, empty stadium for a team with not a whole lot left to play for.

The Huskers' senior running back slammed into the middle of the Rutgers defense early in the game. In the second half, he found creases on the edges and turned them into big runs.

And by the end, Mills had a career-high 25 carries for a career-high 191 yards as part of one of Nebraska's best efforts running the ball in head coach Scott Frost's tenure.

"What I saw throughout most of the time I was running was, the more I ran the ball between the tackles the more they didn't want to hit me," Mills said after the game. "So I just kept pounding, pounding, pounding away until they really gave up, and that's what happened toward the end of the game."

Nebraska slashed its way to 258 rushing yards on 35 carries in the second half, an average of nearly 7.4 yards per carry.

A big chunk of that came from Mills, who came into the game with season totals of 59 carries and 205 yards.

Would he have liked more of Nebraska's physical approach from Friday earlier in the season?