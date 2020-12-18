Physical Mills leads the charge as Nebraska ground game takes control in second half

The big horse was in full gallop.
Dedrick Mills' finest game in a Nebraska uniform came at the end of a long, trying year, in a cold, empty stadium for a team with not a whole lot left to play for.
The Huskers' senior running back slammed into the middle of the Rutgers defense early in the game. In the second half, he found creases on the edges and turned them into big runs.
And by the end, Mills had a career-high 25 carries for a career-high 191 yards as part of one of Nebraska's best efforts running the ball in head coach Scott Frost's tenure.
"What I saw throughout most of the time I was running was, the more I ran the ball between the tackles the more they didn't want to hit me," Mills said after the game. "So I just kept pounding, pounding, pounding away until they really gave up, and that's what happened toward the end of the game."
Nebraska slashed its way to 258 rushing yards on 35 carries in the second half, an average of nearly 7.4 yards per carry.
A big chunk of that came from Mills, who came into the game with season totals of 59 carries and 205 yards.
Would he have liked more of Nebraska's physical approach from Friday earlier in the season?
"It is what it is. I wish I had more of that earlier during the season, but whatever I have to do to help my team win, I did it," Mills said. "So despite all the talk on Nebraska, we came out and did what we needed to do."
The only thing Mills didn't do was score, although you could give him an assist when he gave NU quarterback Adrian Martinez a push to finish off a second-effort quarterback sneak with 9:55 left in the game.
Martinez's night included a career-high 157 rushing yards and a pair of scores on the ground, helping to overcome a mistake-filled early portion of the game.
"I think if we didn't shoot ourselves in the foot, specifically myself shooting the offense in the foot, we would have had even more success," Martinez said. "It speaks to the physicality of the offensive line, and I had to follow suit."
Friday marked the first time since 2018 that Nebraska has had at least two 100-yard rushers in the same game, and the first time the Huskers accomplished such a feat on the road since a 2012 contest at Michigan State.
That 2018 game against Minnesota saw NU rush for 383 yards. Friday marked Nebraska's biggest day on the ground since then.
That success helped Nebraska, despite a year of imperfect offense, become the first FBS team this season to have three 90-plus yard touchdown drives in a single half.
"I think it came down to making a commitment to doing it," said Wan'Dale Robinson, who had seven carries for 24 yards. "One thing Coach Frost said this week was to make a commitment to running the football."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!