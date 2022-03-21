Pheldarius Payne decides to continue his playing career at Virginia Tech

Former Nebraska outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne has decided to continue his playing career at Virginia Tech.

"Time to work Sacksburg!!!" he exclaimed Monday on Twitter.

A former high school standout in Suffolk, Virginia, Payne entered the transfer portal in late February. Actually, he reentered the portal at that point.

He originally submitted his name Dec. 6, but then withdrew it and returned to Nebraska 11 days later.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Payne played the past two seasons with the Huskers after beginning his collegiate career at Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) Community College.

He was essentially a rotation player in both seasons at NU, compiling 21 tackles (two for loss) over a COVID-19 shortened, eight-game season in 2020 and 19 tackles (2½ for loss) over the Huskers' first 10 games in 2021.

He missed the final two games of last season with an injury. He has one season of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining.

Contact the writer at ssipple@journalstar.com or 402-473-7440. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.