Pheldarius Payne decides to continue his playing career at Virginia Tech

Former Nebraska outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne has decided to continue his playing career at Virginia Tech.
"Time to work Sacksburg!!!" he exclaimed Monday on Twitter.
A former high school standout in Suffolk, Virginia, Payne entered the transfer portal in late February. Actually, he reentered the portal at that point.
He originally submitted his name Dec. 6, but then withdrew it and returned to Nebraska 11 days later.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Payne played the past two seasons with the Huskers after beginning his collegiate career at Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) Community College.
He was essentially a rotation player in both seasons at NU, compiling 21 tackles (two for loss) over a COVID-19 shortened, eight-game season in 2020 and 19 tackles (2½ for loss) over the Huskers' first 10 games in 2021.
He missed the final two games of last season with an injury. He has one season of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining.
Keeping up with the transfer portal. Here's who the Huskers have coming to Lincoln
Casey Thompson, QB
Previous school: Texas Remaining eligibility: Two years
Of note: Thompson is the most notable transfer Nebraska has added so far because of the position he plays. He started 10 games for the Longhorns last year and led the Big 12 in touchdown passes with 24. He’ll be considered the favorite to win NU’s starting quarterback job under new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. He’ll be on campus for this semester.
Associated Press file photo
Chubba Purdy, QB
Previous school: Florida State Remaining eligibility: Four years Of note:
Purdy started one game in 2020 and appeared in three overall, completing 27-of-53 passes for 219 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He appeared just once in 2021 — Purdy completed all five of his passes for 98 yards and two scores.
Associated Press file photo
Trey Palmer, WR/Returner
Previous school: LSU Remaining eligibility: Two years plus a redshirt
Of note: Palmer was a blue-chip recruit out of high school and saw his role steadily grow over his three years in Baton Rouge. Now, he’ll rejoin Mickey Joseph in Lincoln. Palmer can really run — he was timed at 10.42 in the 100 meters and 21.11 seconds in the 200 — and he’s also a dangerous return man. He profiles well in the spot vacated by Samori Toure and will be on campus this semester.
Associated Press file photo
Hunter Anthony, OL
Previous school: Oklahoma State Remaining eligibility: Two years
Of note: The Oklahoma native entered 2020 as OSU’s starting right tackle, but an injury cost him most of the season. Then he served as a backup this fall. In Lincoln, the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will be a candidate both at right tackle and at either guard spot. He’s on campus this semester.
Associated Press file photo
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, WR
Previous school: New Mexico State Remaining eligibility: Two years plus a redshirt
Of note: Garcia-Castaneda had a productive season at NMSU, catching 37 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns. He was coveted as soon as he hit the transfer portal, but NU visited him in California and got him on campus for a visit in December. At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Garcia-Castaneda is a candidate for any spot in the Husker receiver rotation under Mickey Joseph.
Clark Grell
Brian Buschini, P
Previous school: Montana Remaining eligibility: Three years
Of note: Buschini was named the FCS punter of the year after averaging better than 47 yards per punt and more than 44 net yards per attempt. He was considered perhaps the best punter available on the transfer market this winter and will be counted on right away in Lincoln. He’s on campus this semester.
MONTANA ATHLETICS
Timmy Bleekrode, K
Previous school: Furman Remaining eligibility: Three years
Of note: Bleekrode immediately becomes the favorite to handle place-kicking duties after he was recruited from Furman by new special teams coordinator Bill Busch. The Atlanta native made 15-of-18 field goals in 2021 with a long of 51 yards and is 21-of-25 over the past two seasons.
Furman Athletics
Kevin Williams, OL
Previous school: Northern Colorado Remaining eligibility: Two years
Of note: Williams, an Omaha North graduate, is a multi-year starter at the FCS level and began the 2021 season as the Bears’ starting left tackle. He’s got positional versatility and could be a candidate at tackle or guard for the Huskers in 2022. In a young room overall, he adds a veteran presence.
Tommy Hill, DB
Previous school: Arizona State Remaining eligibility: Three years plus a redshirt
Of note: Nebraska loved Hill out of high school in Orlando in the 2021 class, but he ended up at ASU and earned playing time right away. The Huskers jumped on him as soon as he entered the portal, and now he’ll compete for playing time in a secondary that must replace three starters. He’s on campus this semester.
Associated Press file photo
Contact the writer at
ssipple@journalstar.com or 402-473-7440. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!