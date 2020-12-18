PG version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 28-21 win over Rutgers on Friday.
It was over when: Nebraska cashed in a fourth-and-2 late in the fourth quarter. The Huskers could have punted it back to Rutgers and put its defense on the field holding a seven-point lead, but coach Scott Frost dialed up a quarterback run and junior quarterback Adrian Martinez rolled for a first down. It was part of a bruising second half and a clock-draining 7-minute, 35-second drive to close out the Scarlet Knights.
Turning point: Martinez had turned the ball over four times already — the last was an interception on a throw to Wan’Dale Robinson over the middle — when he took Nebraska down the field again late in the third quarter. This time, he capped a 96-yard drive with a 14-yard dart to Robinson over the middle for a touchdown. It tied the game at 21 and it seemed to get the Husker bench energized.
Quotable: Nebraska sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, short and sweet, on whether he wants to play in another game if the Huskers have a spot in a bowl game, which they likely do given the current landscape.
“You know me, man. I love playing football. But it’s been a long year and we’ll talk about it as boys, and I’m sure you’ll know here pretty soon," Nelson said. "But, yeah, no, I would love to play another game.”
Game ball: Senior running back Dedrick Mills finished with 236 total yards of offense on 29 touches, including a career-best 191 on the ground. It doesn’t seem right that he didn’t get into the end zone, but the Georgia native had his best game as a Husker in what could potentially be his last. He ran hard, his legs looked fresh — Frost said he was healthier than he’s been most of the season — and he ripped off a season-long 50-yard run as part of a dominating second half.
Game ball: Martinez turned the ball over three times in the first half and four times overall, but he also accounted for 412 total yards of offense, marking the fifth time in his career he’s gone over 400 total yards, but his first such game this year. The Fresno, California, native set a career high with 157 rushing yards and punched in a pair of touchdowns.
Hat tip: A lot of candidates here, from sophomore receiver Robinson (103 offensive yards and a touchdown despite bruising a rib) to freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran, who was impressive in his debut.
The defense can’t go underappreciated on this night, though, and so both redshirt freshman Nick Henrich (team-best 12 tackles) and Cam Taylor-Britt, who logged a critical interception and continued to play high-level ball for NU, deserve hat tips, without a doubt.
Deep connection: NU hit its longest pass of the season in which the ball crossed the line of scrimmage in the air when Martinez hit Robinson up the right sideline for 38 yards in the second quarter.
Numbers for the road
19: “Chunk” plays for the Husker offense on Friday night, easily the most of the season and six more than NU had the past two weeks against Minnesota and Purdue combined.
13: Third-down conversions Nebraska has allowed in 53 chances over the past four games, a sterling 26.5% rate.
Minus-11: Nebraska’s turnover margin on the year after going minus-3 on Friday. NU might not win this game without the one it forced, though, in the form of a fourth-quarter interception from Taylor-Britt.
2: 100-yard rushers for Nebraska (Martinez and Mills) for the first time since a 2018 win over Minnesota, Frost’s first victory at NU.
4.8: Yards per play for Rutgers on the evening.
4.0: Yards per play after the Scarlet Knights’ 50-yard completion on the first play of the game.
9: First downs for Rutgers, a season low allowed by the Huskers.
21: Second-half points for Nebraska, which had averaged just 5.6 per second half this season.
278: Total yardage on Nebraska’s three second-half touchdown drives, each of which was 90-plus yards. Any of them would have gone as NU’s longest scoring drive of the season.
39:31: Time of possession for the Huskers. It felt like squandered opportunity in the first half, but it became domination down the stretch.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!