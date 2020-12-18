PG version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' win over Rutgers

Game ball: Senior running back Dedrick Mills finished with 236 total yards of offense on 29 touches, including a career-best 191 on the ground. It doesn’t seem right that he didn’t get into the end zone, but the Georgia native had his best game as a Husker in what could potentially be his last. He ran hard, his legs looked fresh — Frost said he was healthier than he’s been most of the season — and he ripped off a season-long 50-yard run as part of a dominating second half.

Game ball: Martinez turned the ball over three times in the first half and four times overall, but he also accounted for 412 total yards of offense, marking the fifth time in his career he’s gone over 400 total yards, but his first such game this year. The Fresno, California, native set a career high with 157 rushing yards and punched in a pair of touchdowns.

Hat tip: A lot of candidates here, from sophomore receiver Robinson (103 offensive yards and a touchdown despite bruising a rib) to freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran, who was impressive in his debut.

The defense can’t go underappreciated on this night, though, and so both redshirt freshman Nick Henrich (team-best 12 tackles) and Cam Taylor-Britt, who logged a critical interception and continued to play high-level ball for NU, deserve hat tips, without a doubt.