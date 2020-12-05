PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' win over Purdue

It was over when: Nebraska’s defense held Purdue to minus-8 yards on its final seven snaps of the day. The Boilermakers briefly closed within one possession early in the fourth quarter, but the Huskers responded with a field goal drive and led by two scores for most of the day.

Turning point: In a game in which both teams racked up penalty yards, it feels only fitting to go with a penalty. Nebraska was backed up, second-and-21 deep in its own territory with a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter, not long after David Bell waltzed into the end zone on an 89-yard touchdown to make it 34-27. The momentum resided squarely on Purdue’s sideline and Nebraska had committed back-to-back holding penalties. Instead of getting off the field, though, the Boilermakers committed a 15-yard personal foul on an illegal hit against freshman receiver Zaiver Betts as a pass sailed over his head. New life for the Huskers, and they took advantage, rolling more than five minutes off the clock and kicking a field goal to go back up by two scores.