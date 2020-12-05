PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' win over Purdue

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 37-27 win against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
It was over when: Nebraska’s defense held Purdue to minus-8 yards on its final seven snaps of the day. The Boilermakers briefly closed within one possession early in the fourth quarter, but the Huskers responded with a field goal drive and led by two scores for most of the day.
Turning point: In a game in which both teams racked up penalty yards, it feels only fitting to go with a penalty. Nebraska was backed up, second-and-21 deep in its own territory with a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter, not long after David Bell waltzed into the end zone on an 89-yard touchdown to make it 34-27. The momentum resided squarely on Purdue’s sideline and Nebraska had committed back-to-back holding penalties. Instead of getting off the field, though, the Boilermakers committed a 15-yard personal foul on an illegal hit against freshman receiver Zaiver Betts as a pass sailed over his head. New life for the Huskers, and they took advantage, rolling more than five minutes off the clock and kicking a field goal to go back up by two scores.
Quotable: Coach Scott Frost after an offensive outing that included zero turnovers and no penalties through the first three quarters:
“We executed a lot better and it’s no secret, it’s what we’ve been preaching to them. We had a really good Wednesday practice, really good Thursday practice. We’ve been completing a high percentage of balls in practice with both quarterbacks. The details have just been better. We’ve preached that for three years, but I think the message got across even more clear after a couple mistakes really cost us against Iowa.
“The guys responded. When our offense plays clean on drives, we have a lot better chance to put points on the board.”
Game ball: Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez. The Fresno, California, native completed 23-of-30 for 242 yards, rushed for 45 more and had three total touchdowns on a turnover-free afternoon. Over the past two weeks, he’s completed 86% of his passes. He also played through pain down the stretch, after he had to exit the game briefly around the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Game ball: Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille. The Ashland native and Nebraska captain is one of many candidates on the defense, but we’ll give him the nod due to his 1½ sacks. He was part of a group that pressured Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer enough to make him feel it and held the Boilermakers to minus-2 rushing yards. Stille has played the best ball of his career this year, and this was one of his better outings.
Hat tip: Again, many candidates, so we’ll go with two, briefly. Junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt had two key breakups, including one in which he skied high to knock a deep ball away from Purdue star sophomore David Bell. He also had a 27-yard punt return and was solid in that department one week after making the big mistake against Iowa.
Also, how big has kicker Connor Culp been this year? A season after NU used six kickers, it’s been only Culp this year. He’s made nine straight, 12-of-13 overall and knocked in a season-long 49-yarder on Saturday. Enough said. The Huskers should hope he wants to play the extra year he has at his disposal in 2021.
Deep connection: Both Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke had a chance to knock down a deep ball for Bell over the middle of the field early in the fourth quarter, but instead they collided in midair and fell to the ground, each shaken up. Bell came down with it and trotted the rest of the way for an 89-yard touchdown. To the Huskers’ credit, Purdue had a much tougher time earning its other 243 yards of offense.
Numbers for the road
0: Turnovers for Nebraska's offense, a number whose importance cannot be overstated.
70.9: Martinez's completion percentage on the season after connecting on 41-of-50 in the two games since he returned to the starting lineup.
233: Combined penalty yards between Purdue and Nebraska, a grotesque number.
22: Games in Frost's career as a head coach his team has won when it scores 35 or more points.
0: Games in Frost's career as a head coach his team has lost when it scores 35 or more points.
39: Straight starts for NU left tackle Brenden Jaimes, a new program record, per the school. On Saturday, he broke a tie with Eric Anderson, Dave Volk and Mike Erickson.
10: Catches on 11 targets for Zavier Betts and Levi Falck combined, another sign of the pair's ascendance into Nebraska's next-best options at the position behind Wan'Dale Robinson.
3: Consecutive games with 100-plus yards from scrimmage for Robinson.
25.6: Third-down conversion rate for the Huskers defense the past two weeks after starting the season in dismal fashion in that department.
9: Tackles for loss for the Huskers on Saturday, tied for the most this season and the most disruption they've caused since the season-opener against Ohio State.
1: Completion on the day for redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey in limited playing time, but it was a big one. He hit Falck for 11 yards on a third down on the third quarter's final play.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!