PG version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' win over Penn State

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 30-23 win over Penn State on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
It was over when: Not until the end when Will Levis’ final pass hit the turf with 37 seconds remaining. Only at that point, after 91 plays on the field for the Husker defense, could NU take a deep breath and revel in lining up in victory formation.
Turning point: There are a couple of ways to look at this one. The first is probably Deontai Williams’ scoop-and-score touchdown in the second quarter because it gave Nebraska a 24-3 lead and put the Huskers in full control of the game. Yes, Penn State mounted a comeback, but the Huskers never trailed and that score ended up being critical.
One could also make a case for the early third quarter, which continues to be a trouble spot for the Huskers. PSU got a stop on Nebraska’s first possession and then scored on its second trip — an 82-yard drive that looked easy — to make it clear the Nittany Lions weren’t going anywhere.
Quotable: Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey on how junior Adrian Martinez helped him prepare for the game even after Martinez found out McCaffrey was taking over as the starting quarterback.
“He's one of the classiest people I've ever met,” McCaffrey said of Martinez. “Just throughout the game plan this week and throughout my whole entire career here thus far, he's been right there by my side.
“He's been one of the best role models, best people and best leaders that I've been able to meet.”
Game ball: Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann continues to make big plays in big moments for the Blackshirts. He had 12 tackles, including two for loss. He isn’t the biggest player on the field, but his aggressiveness off the edge pays off time and again in his ability to track down the ball from the backside or make the quarterback uncomfortable in the read-option game.
Game ball: Junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt. Not only did Taylor-Britt do some fine work in coverage against standout Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson — including a one-on-one go-ball in the end zone in the closing minutes — but he had a hand in three big return plays. Taylor-Britt ran an interception back 55 yards to the PSU 15 and alertly returned a punt 25 yards even though he was not the primary return man to set up NU at the PSU 42 and helped start a field-goal drive at the end of the first half. Then he returned a long missed field-goal attempt from the back of the end zone to the Nebraska 34 in the third quarter. That’s 100-plus yards of field position on three unique play types.
Hat tip: Senior kicker Connor Culp has helped steady the Huskers’ special teams operations this year. He handles kickoffs well and went 3-for-3 on field goals against Penn State. On the season, he’s now 6-of-7. None of his attempts have come from 40-plus yards yet, but just having a consistent presence has been an upgrade for NU.
Deep connection: Standout Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth had seven catches for 113 yards. He’s a big-time player and made some tough grabs in traffic in addition to a broken play that went for 74 yards.
Numbers for the road
4: Yards more than Nebraska had than its opponents in its first two games, both losses.
203: Fewer yards for Nebraska than Penn State in the Huskers’ first win. Go figure.
6: Consecutive fourth-down conversions for NU opponents this season before two red zone stops in the fourth quarter against the Nittany Lions.
50: Third-down conversion percentage Nebraska is allowing this year on 46 tries. It’s going to have to improve quickly.
Minus-53: NU’s second-half scoring margin through three games after PSU had a 17-3 advantage in the second half. Through three games: 59-6.
21: Total touches for Wan’Dale Robinson, more than doubling his workload over the first two games.
Plus-10: Nebraska’s edge in starting field position (own 37 to own 27).
0: Three-and-outs for the NU defense after forcing four against Northwestern a week ago.
48.7: Penn State’s overall completion percentage, one week after it hit just 47.4 against Maryland.
3: “Chunk” passing plays for the Huskers, all of which came before the 5:41 mark of the second quarter.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!