PG version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' win over Penn State

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 30-23 win over Penn State on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

It was over when: Not until the end when Will Levis’ final pass hit the turf with 37 seconds remaining. Only at that point, after 91 plays on the field for the Husker defense, could NU take a deep breath and revel in lining up in victory formation.

Turning point: There are a couple of ways to look at this one. The first is probably Deontai Williams’ scoop-and-score touchdown in the second quarter because it gave Nebraska a 24-3 lead and put the Huskers in full control of the game. Yes, Penn State mounted a comeback, but the Huskers never trailed and that score ended up being critical.

One could also make a case for the early third quarter, which continues to be a trouble spot for the Huskers. PSU got a stop on Nebraska’s first possession and then scored on its second trip — an 82-yard drive that looked easy — to make it clear the Nittany Lions weren’t going anywhere.

Quotable: Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey on how junior Adrian Martinez helped him prepare for the game even after Martinez found out McCaffrey was taking over as the starting quarterback.