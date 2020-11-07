 Skip to main content
PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' loss to Northwestern
PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' loss to Northwestern

Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7

Nebraska's Myles Farmer returns an interception against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois.

 JOHN KONSTANTARAS, POOL VIA NORTHWESTERN ATHLETICS

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 21-13 loss on Saturday afternoon against Northwestern.

Turning point: This is really a dealer’s choice of the myriad red zone mistakes for Nebraska. The most obvious choice would probably be junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s interception in the end zone late in the third quarter with the Huskers trailing 14-13. Connor Culp’s missed field goal in the second stung, too, because that drive could have given Nebraska the lead with either three points or seven, but the same held true when Martinez threw late back to the middle on a play in which coach Scott Frost said the timing was “way off.”

It was only one of many squandered opportunities.

Quotable: Junior tight end Austin Allen, who said he should have come down with the throw that became Martinez’s interception, even if the decision to throw it in the first place was ill-advised.

“Obviously Adrian has his reads, went through them, got to me. He threw it up and, being 6-foot-8, I have to go up and make a play on that. I feel like I kind of let it come down a little bit too far and the DB was able to make a play on it. That’s where I’ve got to plant my foot in the ground, go up and make a play. Use my size to my advantage.

“We were expecting something a little different, but defenses change. That’s what they do. It’s just when it came to it, Adrian came back to me and I have to go make that play.”

Game ball: Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin. This could have really been any of the Wildcats’ three starting linebackers, who finished with 14 tackles (Blake Gallagher), 13 (Paddy Fisher) and 11 (Bergin).

Bergin gets the nod because he also picked off Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey, along with two other passes defended and 1½ tackles for loss.

Game ball: Nebraska redshirt freshman Myles Farmer. Can’t ask for much more in your first career start than two interceptions. The Atlanta native also added three tackles to his pair of picks even though he really didn’t play that much in the second half after senior Deontai Williams returned from a first-half suspension.

Hat tip: Nebraska sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer finished his first career start with 10 tackles (1½ for loss), a sack and a forced fumble. He’s going to lead Nebraska in tackling and make a lot of big plays in his Husker career.

The Lincoln North Star graduate is a player.

Your Report Card: Nebraska at Northwestern

Deep connection: Ha! Not really. The longest completion of the game was a 28-yard catch-and-run to Nebraska freshman wide receiver Marcus Fleming.

Numbers for the road

75: Receiving yards for Fleming in his most extensive action to date, a game-best.

33: Yards receiving for Northwestern TE John Raine, a team-best. No matter, the Wildcats still found a way to win.

102: Rushing yards for Martinez, his fourth career outing of 100-plus on the ground but the first since last September against Illinois.

1: Target for junior college receiver Omar Manning in his debut, which featured only a handful of snaps and no catches.

9: Times in 14 third-down tries that Nebraska had 9-plus yards to go. Can’t expect to have success at that rate.

1: Conversion, a scramble up the middle by Martinez.

30: Points total for Nebraska’s offense through two games.

120: Total rushing yards from running backs through two games for the Huskers on 34 carries, a 3.5 per-carry average.

316: Total rushing yards from quarterbacks through two games for the Huskers on 43 carries, a 7.3 per-carry average.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.

View Comments
Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

