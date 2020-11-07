PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' loss to Northwestern

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 21-13 loss on Saturday afternoon against Northwestern.

Turning point: This is really a dealer’s choice of the myriad red zone mistakes for Nebraska. The most obvious choice would probably be junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s interception in the end zone late in the third quarter with the Huskers trailing 14-13. Connor Culp’s missed field goal in the second stung, too, because that drive could have given Nebraska the lead with either three points or seven, but the same held true when Martinez threw late back to the middle on a play in which coach Scott Frost said the timing was “way off.”

It was only one of many squandered opportunities.

Quotable: Junior tight end Austin Allen, who said he should have come down with the throw that became Martinez’s interception, even if the decision to throw it in the first place was ill-advised.