PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' loss to Northwestern

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 21-13 loss on Saturday afternoon against Northwestern.
Turning point: This is really a dealer’s choice of the myriad red zone mistakes for Nebraska. The most obvious choice would probably be junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s interception in the end zone late in the third quarter with the Huskers trailing 14-13. Connor Culp’s missed field goal in the second stung, too, because that drive could have given Nebraska the lead with either three points or seven, but the same held true when Martinez threw late back to the middle on a play in which coach Scott Frost said the timing was “way off.”
Quotable: Junior tight end Austin Allen, who said he should have come down with the throw that became Martinez’s interception, even if the decision to throw it in the first place was ill-advised.
“Obviously Adrian has his reads, went through them, got to me. He threw it up and, being 6-foot-8, I have to go up and make a play on that. I feel like I kind of let it come down a little bit too far and the DB was able to make a play on it. That’s where I’ve got to plant my foot in the ground, go up and make a play. Use my size to my advantage.
“We were expecting something a little different, but defenses change. That’s what they do. It’s just when it came to it, Adrian came back to me and I have to go make that play.”
Game ball: Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin. This could have really been any of the Wildcats’ three starting linebackers, who finished with 14 tackles (Blake Gallagher), 13 (Paddy Fisher) and 11 (Bergin).
Bergin gets the nod because he also picked off Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey, along with two other passes defended and 1½ tackles for loss.
Game ball: Nebraska redshirt freshman Myles Farmer. Can’t ask for much more in your first career start than two interceptions. The Atlanta native also added three tackles to his pair of picks even though he really didn’t play that much in the second half after senior Deontai Williams returned from a first-half suspension.
Hat tip: Nebraska sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer finished his first career start with 10 tackles (1½ for loss), a sack and a forced fumble. He’s going to lead Nebraska in tackling and make a lot of big plays in his Husker career.
Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.