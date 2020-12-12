PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' loss to Minnesota

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 loss to Minnesota.
It was over when: Star Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim broke free on a third-and-6 and slid to the turf after 12 yards rather than waltzing into the end zone.
With only about 90 seconds remaining and Nebraska down to one timeout, that allowed Minnesota to kneel three times and head home with a victory.
Turning point: Nebraska started the third quarter trailing 17-14, but forced a Minnesota punt and then drove the ball 72 yards over 12 plays, down to the Gopher 14-yard line. The first four snaps were all rushes that covered 44 yards, then junior Adrian Martinez hit Oliver Martin for 22 more.
But the Huskers stalled out when senior Dedrick Mills rushed twice for five and Martinez’s third-down pass was batted down.
To make matters worse, senior kicker Connor Culp missed a 32-yarder from the middle of the field, ending a streak of nine consecutive made field goals that extended all the way back to Nov. 7.
Instead of taking a 21-17 lead or at least tying the game, the Huskers got nothing and did very little offensively the rest of the way.
Quotable: Nebraska senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, on the emotions of playing what could have been his final game at Memorial Stadium:
“It was extremely emotional for me. I love each and every last one of those guys. I love just about everybody else that’s come through this building since I've been here, that has come and gone. That was kind of thinking (after the game), of all my memories here. Just being in Memorial Stadium. All the good times. The hard times. There was just a whole lot going through my head, but, you know, more love than anything else. Just feeling the love and just knowing that there was just a lot of love around me, between players, coaches, faculty, staff. Everybody.”
Game ball: Ibrahim. The Big Ten’s best back didn’t put together his gaudiest numbers of the season, but 108 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in mid-December will work just fine. He could have had a third score on a walk-in touchdown in the game’s final moments, but alertly slid down, allowing the Gophers to kill the rest of the clock.
Game ball: Gopher head coach P.J. Fleck. Pretty simple. Minnesota was reportedly without 33 players and hadn’t played in 22 days. And yet, they came to Lincoln, possessed the ball for more than 35 minutes without turning it over and held Nebraska to 308 total yards despite having, statistically, the league’s worst defense.
Hat tip: Minnesota junior linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin was credited with a game-best 18 tackles.
Deep connection: The longest pass play from either team was 26 yards. Martinez missed Robinson wide open up the sideline for what would have been a touchdown, Oliver Martin in the hole between a corner and safety, and didn’t throw a ball deep to Austin Allen, who was behind the UM defense, early in the game.
Numbers for the road
20: Losses since head coach Scott Frost took over, more in the first three seasons than any of Mike Riley (19), Bo Pelini (12), Bill Callahan (15) or Frank Solich (5).
0: Third-down conversions for Nebraska after the middle of the second quarter. The Huskers missed their final eight attempts.
340: Average offensive yards per game for the Huskers since a season-best 442 against Northwestern on Nov. 7.
3.8: Yards per pass attempt for the Huskers on Saturday, the worst mark of the season.
6: Interceptions in 76 pass attempts for redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey this year. McCaffrey was 0-of-2 passing with a pick against Minnesota.
37: Nebraska’s longest pass play on a throw that crossed the line of scrimmage in the air. NU’s best on Saturday was 22 yards.
201: Pass attempts through seven games.
1,619: Career rushing yards for Martinez, seventh-most among quarterbacks in school history. He passed Frost (1,533) on Saturday.
2: Touchdowns in Nebraska’s past two home games that have come off the board due to holding penalties. NU had a 1-yard TD run wiped away by a Cameron Jurgens holding penalty against Illinois and a 12-yard scoring run called back Saturday by a foul on Ethan Piper.
