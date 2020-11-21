PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' loss to Illinois

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 41-23 loss Saturday to Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

It was over when: It was really over when Illinois' Brandon Peters capped off a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter to put his team up 38-17 after Nebraska had momentarily cut the lead to 14.

Turning point: Nebraska needed a spark and got one even though it trailed 28-10 shortly after halftime when the defense forced a three-and-out. Instead of punting, though, Illinois faked it and got a 14-yard run from its punter with absolutely nobody around. That turned a three-play possession into a 16-play drive that ended in a field goal and took any little hint of wind out of the Huskers’ sails.

Quotable: Nebraska junior tight end Austin Allen on what he and other players perceived as a poorly executed week of practice.