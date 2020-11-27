PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' game at Iowa

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 26-20 loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Friday afternoon.
It was over when: Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston beat Matt Farniok one-on-one and sacked quarterback Adrian Martinez, forcing a fumble that the Hawkeyes recovered with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining. Nebraska had moved 29 yards to the Iowa 39-yard line in three plays and had a timeout remaining still at that point.
Turning point: There are multiple candidates. The most obvious is Cam Taylor-Britt’s muffed punt early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska was trailing by three at that point and had forced a three-and-out. Instead of NU taking over at its own 35, the Hawkeyes got the ball back 43 yards further up the field and knocked in another field goal shortly thereafter.
Quotable: Coach Scott Frost on the mood in the Nebraska locker room and his conviction that NU is going to get on the right track.:
"The kids are hurting. They wanted this one. They did everything they needed to this week to prepare for this and prepare to put themselves in position to win a game against a good team. It's going to happen. I've been doubted in this state before, and I'm sure that there are some out there right now. I know what happened last time and it's going to happen again."
Game ball: Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. He didn’t make a play as splashy as his 71-yard pick six last weekend against Penn State, but he was a force inside and three of his eight tackles went for a loss. That will almost certainly be enough to extend his Big Ten lead in TFLs this year. Nixon is going to make a lot of money playing football in the future.
Game ball: Nebraska sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been the subject of much attention from opposing defenses so far this year, but he still managed a season-best 117 offensive yards against Iowa. He made a bunch of big plays, hung on to passes in tough spots and caught every ball thrown his way except for one throwaway.
Hat tip: There are a bunch of reasons Nebraska held up better in the run game against Iowa this year, but the play of inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Will Honas is definitely up there on the list. The pair accounted for 20 tackles, 18 of which were solo. Often, that was one-on-one in the hole with either of Iowa’s talented running backs, Tyler Goodson or Mekhi Sargent.
Deep connection: Once again, not really. The longest pass play of the day was 28 yards to Robinson. How about Austin Allen, though, who went up and hauled in a 23-yard pass in traffic along the sideline that set up Nebraska’s go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter. Heck of a play.
Numbers for the road
90: Martinez’s completion percentage on the day (18-of-20). NU still hasn’t got the ball over the top of a defense, but this was a step in the right direction.
2: Tackles for loss for NU senior safety Marquel Dismuke, who had seven tackles overall on the day and continues to play at a solid level in the Husker secondary.
2.9: Yards per carry allowed by Nebraska, which had surrendered 6.2 the past five years against Iowa.
29.2: Net punting average for William Przystup on five punts. He put one inside the Iowa 15, but otherwise the Hawkeyes’ four ensuing drives started at the UI 44, 46, 35 and NU 46.
28.6: Iowa’s third-down conversion percentage on Friday, more than 35 points lower than NU was averaging defensively coming in (54.7).
39: Connor Culp hit a field goal from 39 yards out, his longest make of the season for the Huskers. The LSU graduate transfer is 9-of-10 on the season but has been asked to make almost exclusively short kicks.
5: Journal Star’s count of poor snaps by NU sophomore center Cameron Jurgens, all in the first half.
145: Offensive yards in back-to-back touchdown drives on either side of halftime for NU. That represented 43% of the Huskers' yardage on the day.
