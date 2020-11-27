PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from the Huskers' game at Iowa

Game ball: Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. He didn’t make a play as splashy as his 71-yard pick six last weekend against Penn State, but he was a force inside and three of his eight tackles went for a loss. That will almost certainly be enough to extend his Big Ten lead in TFLs this year. Nixon is going to make a lot of money playing football in the future.

Game ball: Nebraska sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been the subject of much attention from opposing defenses so far this year, but he still managed a season-best 117 offensive yards against Iowa. He made a bunch of big plays, hung on to passes in tough spots and caught every ball thrown his way except for one throwaway.

Hat tip: There are a bunch of reasons Nebraska held up better in the run game against Iowa this year, but the play of inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Will Honas is definitely up there on the list. The pair accounted for 20 tackles, 18 of which were solo. Often, that was one-on-one in the hole with either of Iowa’s talented running backs, Tyler Goodson or Mekhi Sargent.