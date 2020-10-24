PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Nebraska's loss at Ohio State

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 52-17 loss to Ohio State in the 2020 season opener on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Turning point: Well, this is an easy one.

Nebraska’s defense coaxed a field goal out of an Ohio State trip to the red zone late in the second quarter, getting the ball back for the offense while trailing 17-14 with just more than 3 minutes remaining in the first half.

A third scoring drive of the first half either ties the game or sends the Huskers to the locker room with the lead. Instead, a three-and-out and a lightning-fast Ohio State drive gave the Buckeyes a 24-14 halftime advantage. Then they scored on the first trip of the third quarter to extend the lead to 17.

That sequence changed the complexion of the game entirely.

Quotable: Nebraska senior inside linebacker Collin Miller on playing football again after 330 days.

“The guys were itching to go out there and play football. You could kind of see that on both sides, really. Ohio State’s players were ready to hit and we were ready to hit.”