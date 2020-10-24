PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Nebraska's loss at Ohio State

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 52-17 loss to Ohio State in the 2020 season opener on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
Turning point: Well, this is an easy one.
Nebraska’s defense coaxed a field goal out of an Ohio State trip to the red zone late in the second quarter, getting the ball back for the offense while trailing 17-14 with just more than 3 minutes remaining in the first half.
A third scoring drive of the first half either ties the game or sends the Huskers to the locker room with the lead. Instead, a three-and-out and a lightning-fast Ohio State drive gave the Buckeyes a 24-14 halftime advantage. Then they scored on the first trip of the third quarter to extend the lead to 17.
That sequence changed the complexion of the game entirely.
Quotable: Nebraska senior inside linebacker Collin Miller on playing football again after 330 days.
“The guys were itching to go out there and play football. You could kind of see that on both sides, really. Ohio State’s players were ready to hit and we were ready to hit.”
Game ball: Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had the ball hit the ground only one time on the afternoon, and it came on a deep ball that was perfectly thrown but broken up at the last second by NU senior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle.
Game ball: Buckeye defensive tackle Haskell Garrett had a hellacious preseason, spending most of the past eight weeks recovering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Garrett was a wrecking crew on a Buckeye defensive front that otherwise was rather ordinary, at least by OSU’s standard. His two tackles were a sack and a tackle for loss, and he was disruptive in the middle of the field. He had some good battles with center Cam Jurgens and the NU interior — the Huskers ran the ball well overall — but given what Haskell’s been through, that’s a heck of a performance.
Hat tip: Nebraska redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart had a solid starting debut in a tough assignment. The 6-foot-9, 315-pounder from Minnesota didn’t have any big mistakes and helped pave the way to a good day on the ground for the Huskers. A lot of promise moving forward for the young tackle.
Deep connection: Fields made about every throw in the book during his efficient day, but he went up top late in the first quarter to hit sophomore Garrett Wilson for a 42-yard touchdown on a post route.
Numbers for the road
52.8: Average points the Buckeyes have scored against NU over a six-game winning streak in the series. They scored 52 on Saturday.
34.5: Average margin of victory for OSU in the same span. They won by 35 on Saturday.
87: Rushing yards for NU redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey, a game high.
47: Of those yards came on a sweet play on the Huskers’ opening drive. McCaffrey lined up as a wing, motioned into the backfield and then took a handoff on counter action to the left, ripping through and up the sideline to set up Nebraska’s first score.
66.6: Percentage on conversion downs for the Buckeyes, who picked up 8-of-13 third downs and both fourth-down tries.
7: Catches for Wilson, a fantastic young Buckeye receiver, for 128 yards and a touchdown.
39: Yards on 10 carries in a pedestrian season debut for NU senior running back Dedrick Mills.
6: Total catches by Husker receivers, all by sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson.
4: Catches for NU tight ends, two each for 54 total yards from junior Austin Allen and senior Jack Stoll.
90: Yards covered on Nebraska’s two drives that ended in lost fumbles, one by each quarterback. Can’t have those.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!