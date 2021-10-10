PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Wolverines

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday night.
It was over when: Adrian Martinez's fourth-and-10 pass up the right sideline went begging from midfield. The Huskers got right out to midfield on a 25-yard completion to Samori Toure, but Michigan got pressure on second down and on fourth down, and forced incompletions on both.
Turning point: Martinez's fumble with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining put the Wolverines in position to take the lead in the waning moments. The Huskers had the ball with three minutes left in a tie game and a chance to win, but the fumble set Michigan up in field-goal range. Jake Moody calmly put a 39-yard field goal through the uprights 21 seconds later on the game clock.
Quotable: Martinez on another close loss in a season full of them.
"We have a special group. We do. We have guys that have a lot of confidence and we're a good football team. Now, we need to get some more wins and we've lost some really close, tough games. But it doesn't take away from the fact that it's a special group of guys. Some older guys, a lot of respect for the leadership, the player-led leadership that we have and I know we're going to bounce back. Our focus is already on Minnesota."
Game ball: Redshirt freshman Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson played the best game of his career, logging 172 total yards and a touchdown on a 41-yard pass from Martinez in the third quarter. It was tough sledding between the tackles, but the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Johnson is a fearless runner and he didn't have a negative yard on his ledger the entire night.
Game ball: Michigan running back Hassan Haskins had 123 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard rumble in the fourth quarter that set up Michigan's tying field goal and included a leap over Marquel Dismuke in full stride. A note, too, to UM inside linebacker Josh Ross, who's one of the best in the country and played like it on Saturday.
Hat tip: NU redshirt freshman Nick Henrich had a career-best 15 tackles. He's come on strong and gives Nebraska a strong pair in the middle with Luke Reimer.
Deep connection: Austin Allen was able to sneak free on a beautiful play-action pass from Martinez and rumbled for a 46-yard touchdown that jolted NU to life early in the third quarter.
Numbers for the road
2: Tackles for loss for Nebraska on the night. As well as the defense played at times, they didn't send UM backward often enough.
8:39: Time that Nebraska led in the second half (all in the final 15:52). The first minutes of the season that Michigan had trailed.
6: Trips to the red zone for the Wolverines.
4: Field goals forced in those scenarios by the Blackshirts. Jake Moody made all four of his attempts from between 25 and 39 yards.
4: Third downs of eight or longer that Michigan converted on the night, including a pair of completions to tight end Erik All to convert a third-and-9 and a third-and-8.
81: Plays run by Michigan, tied for the most by a Nebraska opponent this year (Buffalo).
204: Total rushing yards for Michigan on the night.