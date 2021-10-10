 Skip to main content
PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Wolverines
PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Wolverines

Michigan vs. Nebraska, 10.9

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown run against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Scott Frost was proud of his team after a comeback falls short against Michigan.

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday night.

It was over when: Adrian Martinez's fourth-and-10 pass up the right sideline went begging from midfield. The Huskers got right out to midfield on a 25-yard completion to Samori Toure, but Michigan got pressure on second down and on fourth down, and forced incompletions on both. 

Turning point: Martinez's fumble with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining put the Wolverines in position to take the lead in the waning moments. The Huskers had the ball with three minutes left in a tie game and a chance to win, but the fumble set Michigan up in field-goal range. Jake Moody calmly put a 39-yard field goal through the uprights 21 seconds later on the game clock. 

Quotable: Martinez on another close loss in a season full of them. 

"We have a special group. We do. We have guys that have a lot of confidence and we're a good football team. Now, we need to get some more wins and we've lost some really close, tough games. But it doesn't take away from the fact that it's a special group of guys. Some older guys, a lot of respect for the leadership, the player-led leadership that we have and I know we're going to bounce back. Our focus is already on Minnesota."

Game ball: Redshirt freshman Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson played the best game of his career, logging 172 total yards and a touchdown on a 41-yard pass from Martinez in the third quarter. It was tough sledding between the tackles, but the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Johnson is a fearless runner and he didn't have a negative yard on his ledger the entire night. 

Game ball: Michigan running back Hassan Haskins had 123 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard rumble in the fourth quarter that set up Michigan's tying field goal and included a leap over Marquel Dismuke in full stride. A note, too, to UM inside linebacker Josh Ross, who's one of the best in the country and played like it on Saturday. 

Hat tip: NU redshirt freshman Nick Henrich had a career-best 15 tackles. He's come on strong and gives Nebraska a strong pair in the middle with Luke Reimer. 

Deep connection: Austin Allen was able to sneak free on a beautiful play-action pass from Martinez and rumbled for a 46-yard touchdown that jolted NU to life early in the third quarter. 

Numbers for the road

2: Tackles for loss for Nebraska on the night. As well as the defense played at times, they didn't send UM backward often enough. 

8:39: Time that Nebraska led in the second half (all in the final 15:52). The first minutes of the season that Michigan had trailed. 

6: Trips to the red zone for the Wolverines. 

4: Field goals forced in those scenarios by the Blackshirts. Jake Moody made all four of his attempts from between 25 and 39 yards. 

4: Third downs of eight or longer that Michigan converted on the night, including a pair of completions to tight end Erik All to convert a third-and-9 and a third-and-8. 

81: Plays run by Michigan, tied for the most by a Nebraska opponent this year (Buffalo). 

204: Total rushing yards for Michigan on the night.

 

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

