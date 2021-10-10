PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Wolverines

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday night.

It was over when: Adrian Martinez's fourth-and-10 pass up the right sideline went begging from midfield. The Huskers got right out to midfield on a 25-yard completion to Samori Toure, but Michigan got pressure on second down and on fourth down, and forced incompletions on both.

Turning point: Martinez's fumble with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining put the Wolverines in position to take the lead in the waning moments. The Huskers had the ball with three minutes left in a tie game and a chance to win, but the fumble set Michigan up in field-goal range. Jake Moody calmly put a 39-yard field goal through the uprights 21 seconds later on the game clock.

Quotable: Martinez on another close loss in a season full of them.