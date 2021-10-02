PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Wildcats

Miss the live discussion after Nebraska's 56-7 win against Northwestern? Check out the replay.
Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 56-7 victory against Northwestern on Saturday.
It was over when: It might have been over when Samori Toure plucked a 70-yard gain away from a Northwestern defender on the first play of the game. That’s how lopsided the evening went. Really, though, it was over when the Huskers forced a three-and-out to begin the second half and then Zavier Betts took a pitch 83 yards to the end zone to extend NU’s lead to 42-7.
Turning point: A shoutout to the defense. The Blackshirts had given up a touchdown drive and Northwestern had the ball at the 1-yard line with a chance to get within 28-14 in the second quarter when JoJo Domann and Deontre Thomas ripped through the line and hit Evan Hull. Domann forced a fumble and Thomas recovered it. Northwestern didn’t sniff the end zone the rest of the night.
Quotable: Short and sweet tonight.
Freshman running back Jaquez Yant, shortly after rushing for 127 yards on 13 carries, was asked by a reporter how he feels about contact.
The 6-foot-2, 240 — er, 232-pounder — smiled and didn’t miss a beat.
“Love it.”
Game ball: Yant gets the nod here, too. He had a great spring for Nebraska but then showed up to preseason camp overweight by 25 pounds, according to coach Scott Frost. He did what the coaches asked, polished his knowledge of the playbook while getting in shape, and now looks like he could be a real factor in the backfield over the second half of Nebraska’s season.
Game ball: Domann is playing easily the best football of his career. The sixth-year defender on this night came free multiple times off the edge, but also plays smart and sound. He can cover, he can defend the run and he arrives at the ball carrier with authority. Domann finished the night with a team-high nine tackles (three for loss) a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
Hat tip: We’ll see what the tape says about the way freshman left tackle Teddy Prochazka and left guard Nouredin Nouili played, but when your first career start ends in 657 yards, 56 points and seven rushing touchdowns, you can probably assume it was a good night.
Deep connection: Toure’s 70-yarder was the longest connection of the night, but Adrian Martinez put an absolute dime on the senior receiver for a 38-yard score in the third quarter.
Numbers for the road
8.9: Yards per play for Nebraska, second-best of Frost’s tenure, the top mark this year and the second time the Huskers have averaged 8.5 or more in a game this year (Buffalo).
15.5: Points per game allowed by Nebraska over the first half of the season. Keep that up, and the Huskers will be in every game they play the rest of the way.
84: Net punting average on one kick for William Przystup on Saturday night. Of course it was that way, considering what transpired last week.
6: Punts for Northwestern on the night.
6: Fair catches for Nebraska junior receiver Oliver Martin, who caught everything but returned nothing. That’ll work, at least for this week.
108: Rushing yards the Huskers have allowed total the past two weeks on 56 carries.
19: Penalty yards for Nebraska on just four infractions, three of which came after the backups were in the game.
1: More points scored by Nebraska against Northwestern (57) in the first three games against the Wildcats in Frost’s career than the Huskers scored on Saturday night.