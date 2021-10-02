PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Wildcats

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 56-7 victory against Northwestern on Saturday.

It was over when: It might have been over when Samori Toure plucked a 70-yard gain away from a Northwestern defender on the first play of the game. That’s how lopsided the evening went. Really, though, it was over when the Huskers forced a three-and-out to begin the second half and then Zavier Betts took a pitch 83 yards to the end zone to extend NU’s lead to 42-7.

Turning point: A shoutout to the defense. The Blackshirts had given up a touchdown drive and Northwestern had the ball at the 1-yard line with a chance to get within 28-14 in the second quarter when JoJo Domann and Deontre Thomas ripped through the line and hit Evan Hull. Domann forced a fumble and Thomas recovered it. Northwestern didn’t sniff the end zone the rest of the night.

Quotable: Short and sweet tonight.

Freshman running back Jaquez Yant, shortly after rushing for 127 yards on 13 carries, was asked by a reporter how he feels about contact.

The 6-foot-2, 240 — er, 232-pounder — smiled and didn’t miss a beat.

“Love it.”