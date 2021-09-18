PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Sooners

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 23-16 loss at No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.

It was over when: Nebraska didn’t have much of a chance, but it did have the ball with 57 seconds to go and needing to cover 83 yards to try to tie or win the game.

On the first play of the drive, head coach Scott Frost dialed up a shot play and kept seven in to protect junior quarterback Adrian Martinez. He got sacked anyway. It was almost over by that time already, after OU whittled 4:40 off the clock before punting late, but that was the final nail in the coffin.

Turning point: Nebraska got the ball to start the second half and drove it right down the field, threatening to turn a 7-3 deficit into its first lead of the day. Instead, the Huskers stalled out and senior kicker Connor Culp missed a 35-yard field goal. Ten plays and 58 yards for naught. Then, Oklahoma went 80 in 10 plays the other way. Instead of maybe being 10-7 NU or at least 7-6, the Sooners extended their lead to 14-3.