PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Rams

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 52-7 win against Fordham on Saturday.

It was over when: Nebraska’s defense got dropped into a bad spot early in the third quarter. After forcing a three-and-out to open the half, Cam Taylor-Britt fumbled a bouncing punt and Fordham took over at the NU 35. However, NU forced a fourth-and-8 and Deontai Williams intercepted Tim DeMorat along the sideline. The offense took the ball 94 yards in nine plays and punched it into the end zone.

It could have been 24-10 or 24-14 with momentum on Fordham’s side. Instead, Nebraska pulled ahead 31-7 and never looked back.

Turning point: Fordham had a chance to tie the game at 10 early in the second quarter, but senior safety Marquel Dismuke blocked a field goal and set Nebraska up with good field position.

The defense and offense both had shaky moments early on, but Nebraska settled in nicely from there and asserted its dominance.

Quotable: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after his team rushed 65 times for 329 yards and six touchdowns and the Huskers got seven different running backs into the game.