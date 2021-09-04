PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Rams

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 52-7 win against Fordham on Saturday.
It was over when: Nebraska’s defense got dropped into a bad spot early in the third quarter. After forcing a three-and-out to open the half, Cam Taylor-Britt fumbled a bouncing punt and Fordham took over at the NU 35. However, NU forced a fourth-and-8 and Deontai Williams intercepted Tim DeMorat along the sideline. The offense took the ball 94 yards in nine plays and punched it into the end zone.
It could have been 24-10 or 24-14 with momentum on Fordham’s side. Instead, Nebraska pulled ahead 31-7 and never looked back.
Turning point: Fordham had a chance to tie the game at 10 early in the second quarter, but senior safety Marquel Dismuke blocked a field goal and set Nebraska up with good field position.
The defense and offense both had shaky moments early on, but Nebraska settled in nicely from there and asserted its dominance.
Quotable: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after his team rushed 65 times for 329 yards and six touchdowns and the Huskers got seven different running backs into the game.
“I thought they all did good things and I thought we ran hard. Still want to get the run game established a little earlier and a little better. We need our base run plays to get us 5 or 6 when they’re getting us 2 and get us 11 when they’re getting us 6. That’s a team effort. It’s up front, it’s backs, it’s good decisions, it’s all those things. When you can establish run, everything else works off of it. We did that today, but it can still get better.
Game ball: Martinez started the game 2-of-4 for 10 yards and then proceeded to connect on 15-of-19 for 244 yards and a touchdown from there. He added 33 rushing yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns as Nebraska asserted control of the game. NU did fumble on the second play of the game, but got it back. From there, Martinez played turnover-free and said himself he felt “calmer.”
Game ball: How can one not go to Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen? The guy recorded 30 tackles, tying the Memorial Stadium record for all players and setting the new high-water mark for an opposing player. He was everywhere, and he drew rave reviews from the Huskers after the game.
The preseason FCS All-American, according to Fordham’s website, is from Sparta, New Jersey. Fitting.
Hat tip: Samori Toure looked like the featured player Nebraska expects him to be on Saturday. Not only did he haul in eight catches on 11 targets for 133 yards, but he also carried the ball three times for 35 on option pitches and took the last one in for a touchdown.
Deep connection: Once Nebraska got some early protection issues sorted out up front, Martinez had all kinds of options down the field. He had six completions of 23 yards or more and Logan Smothers added a 30-yarder to Zavier Betts in the fourth quarter. The longest of the day went to Omar Manning for 32 yards up the right side on the scissors concept that the Huskers love to run.
Numbers for the road
9: Touchbacks in nine attempts for kickers Brendan Franke and Kelen Meyer.
13: Touchbacks in 15 kickoffs for the Huskers this year. That’s one more than NU recorded in 40 attempts in 2020. That’s a big pressure release off of the Huskers’ coverage units.
95: Offensive snaps for the Huskers, tied for the most under Frost with a 42-38 victory against Illinois in 2019.
2: First downs in 13 third-down tries for Fordham.
12: First downs in 19 third-down tries for Nebraska.
34: First downs for Nebraska overall compared to 12 for the Rams.
10: Penalty yards for Nebraska on just two infractions.
8:20: Minimum time of possession in any single quarter for NU, which had the ball for 36:21 overall.
54: Receiving yards for Manning on three catches, both career highs.
25: Different Nebraska players who made tackles on Saturday, including a career-best three for linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements and the first ever for freshmen defensive linemen Jailen Weaver and Ru’Quan Buckley.
6: Straight games, dating back to last year, that the Nebraska defense has allowed less than 400 yards. That’s the longest streak since 2012, according to NU.
3: Quarterbacks in Nebraska history that have thrown for more than 6,000 yards. The same three are the only ones with 500-plus completions. Adrian Martinez (6,114 and 514) joined Tommy Armstrong (8,871 and 625) and Taylor Martinez (7,258 and 575) in both categories on Saturday.
