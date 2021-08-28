PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Illini. Who gets the Week 0 game balls?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 30-22 loss on Saturday afternoon against Illinois.

It was over when: In reality, not until the Huskers turned the ball over on downs deep in their own territory in the waning seconds of the game.

However, the game felt pretty far out of reach when Illinois’ Isaiah Williams punched in a 1-yard touchdown catch with 4:01 remaining in the third quarter to put UI up 30-9.

Nebraska got a long TD run from Adrian Martinez and a 91-yard scoring drive to get back within one score, but the hole was too deep to climb out of in 19:01.

Turning point: This one is clear as day. The double personal foul on Caleb Tannor that turned a Cam Taylor-Britt interception into 30 yards and a first down in the red zone for Illinois breathed new life into the Illini. They reeled off 28 straight points from there — 14 to close the first half and the first two scores of the third quarter — and took control of the game.

Quotable: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on being surprised that the Illinois defense, led by first-year head coach Bret Bielema and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, played as much even front as they did.