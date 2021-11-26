PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Hawkeyes

"Today was some guys' last game and I can't tell you how much I love and appreciate Deontai (Williams) and JoJo (Domann) and Marquel (Dismuke) and all the other guys. I don't want to list them all. For everything that we've been through this year as a team, 99% of teams would have folded and quit. There's no quit in these guys. Life teaches you lessons. Sometimes you get the breaks and sometimes it teaches you tough lessons. I appreciate the fight in those guys and the commitment they've had and nobody can say that group ever shut it down."