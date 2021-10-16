PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Gophers

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 30-23 loss at Minnesota.

It was over when: Minnesota running back Bryce Williams, part of a group that had been stymied most of the day, finally broke through and rumbled 56 yards for a touchdown with 2 minutes, 12 seconds to play. It put the Gophers up two scores and, even though NU responded with a quick touchdown, it made a comeback extremely unlikely.

Turning point: On third-and-goal, junior quarterback Adrian Martinez was ruled down inches short of the goal line. The initial ruling withstood review. Then, freshman running back Jaquez Yant took a fourth-and-inches handoff, tripped on his own and barrel rolled down short of the goal line. There would have been a collision had he kept his feet, but you would have liked the 232-pounder’s chances with a head of steam.

Quotable: Coach Scott Frost when asked about fourth-year defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, whose father Gene died in a car accident on Thursday afternoon in Iowa.