PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Bulls

Game ball: Martinez gets it, but it could have been his buddy Samori Toure, too.

Martinez finished 13-of-19 for 242 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 112 yards. Most weeks, that will go a long way toward winning the game. This week was no exception.

Game ball: Reimer played his best game as a Husker, and he’s had a couple of good ones. The sophomore not only had a key interception, but he made a whale of an individual play to stuff a fourth-down swing pass in the first half that looked like a sure first down and instead gave the offense the ball back out around midfield.

Oh, and Reimer had 16 tackles (7 solo) to lead all defenders in the game. Not bad.

Hat tip: Tight end Chris Hickman has seen his role grow this year due to a camp injury to junior Travis Vokolek and the early departure of Austin Allen on Saturday. He’s had a couple of errant throws in his direction over the first three games, but finally converted a couple of big ones on Saturday, too.

Hickman finished with three catches for 90, including a 27-yarder from Martinez on a backhand flip and a deep ball from Logan Smothers for 54 yards late in the game.