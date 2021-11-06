PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Buckeyes

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

It was over when: Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles calmly drove his fourth field goal of the day through the uprights to give the Buckeyes a two-possession lead with 89 seconds remaining in the game. Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, was a perfect 4-for-4 on the day and has not missed a field goal this season.

Turning point: Not long before that, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost decided to attempt a field goal rather than go for it on fourth-and-4 from the OSU 13. The Huskers trailed by six at that moment, but instead of halving the lead to three, Chase Contreraz missed and the Buckeyes took over. The Huskers had marched 73 yards in 11 plays with eyes on taking the lead. Instead, OSU took over and went to work on the clock and on field position. NU got it back at the same score, but with 90 yards to go. The Huskers couldn’t mount another scoring threat.

Quotable: Husker head coach Scott Frost when reconciling his team’s 3-7 record with (another) spirited effort against OSU.