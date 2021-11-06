PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Buckeyes

From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football tea…
Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
It was over when: Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles calmly drove his fourth field goal of the day through the uprights to give the Buckeyes a two-possession lead with 89 seconds remaining in the game. Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, was a perfect 4-for-4 on the day and has not missed a field goal this season.
Turning point: Not long before that, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost decided to attempt a field goal rather than go for it on fourth-and-4 from the OSU 13. The Huskers trailed by six at that moment, but instead of halving the lead to three, Chase Contreraz missed and the Buckeyes took over. The Huskers had marched 73 yards in 11 plays with eyes on taking the lead. Instead, OSU took over and went to work on the clock and on field position. NU got it back at the same score, but with 90 yards to go. The Huskers couldn’t mount another scoring threat.
Quotable: Husker head coach Scott Frost when reconciling his team’s 3-7 record with (another) spirited effort against OSU.
“Listen, like I said, man, I bleed for Nebraska. I’ve lived in O’Neill and Lincoln and McCook and Wood River. I was born in Crete. And I bleed for this. We’re giving it everything we have and pouring everything we have into this. Nobody is more disappointed than me that it hasn’t happened yet. But, there’s too many good things happening for us to not get over this hump. You guys wrote about it a lot, I let the captains talk to the team after the game. I told them today, ‘Don’t hang your head.’ They should be proud of the way they played. They put themselves in position to have a chance to win against really good competition. We’re doing a lot of things right, they’ve just got to keep doing them.
“The one thing I’ll be critical of myself and the team is, if we played with that much spirit in every game, I think we’d have a couple more wins. Now, you go through the grind of a season and it’s hard to play your absolute best every game, but I never want us to look back. There were guys jumping around on the benches and the sideline. That’s the passion Nebraska fans want to see and that’s the passion I want to see.”
Game ball: Ohio State freshman receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished with 15 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown. He accounted for nearly half of the Buckeyes' 495 offensive yards. He turned a short hitch route into a 75-yard touchdown. He was the best player on a field full of good ones on Saturday.
Game ball: Ruggles. The guy was nails the entire day. You wouldn’t have expected it to be a game in which field goal kicking ultimately stood as the difference, but his perfect outing and Nebraska’s two misses changed the complexion of the game dramatically.
Hat tip: To NU senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann, but also to Nebraska's work overall against the run. The Buckeyes came in averaging a Big Ten-best 5.99 per carry and star freshman TreVeyon Henderson was at 7.8 per carry, but NU held OSU to 90 yards overall on 30 carries and Henderson to 92 on 21. The Buckeyes’ longest rushing play of the game was a 22-yarder from Henderson late in the game.
Deep connection: NU junior quarterback Adrian Martinez hit Samori Toure for a 72-yard touchdown and also for a 53-yarder that set up a touchdown. Toure now has five catches of 50-plus this year and three of 70-plus. He hadn’t recorded one of either since opening the Northwestern game with a 70-yarder.
Numbers for the road
8.23: Yards per play for Ohio State coming into Saturday, best in the Big Ten and second in the nation.
5.9: Yards per play against the mostly stingy Blackshirt defense.
272: Total offensive yards needed by Martinez over NU’s final two games to become the school’s all-time leader.
10,418: Martinez’s career total to date after 299 on Saturday, which moved him past Taylor Martinez and into position behind Tommy Armstrong.
96: Tackles on the season for Husker sophomore Luke Reimer after 10 against the Buckeyes. He had 29 overall in NU’s two-game stretch between bye weeks.
54: Passing attempts for OSU freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, tied for the most he’s thrown in a game this year with the Buckeyes' loss to Oregon in September.
2: Interceptions for Stroud, his first since Sept. 18 against Tulsa.
2: Fumbles recovered through 10 games for the Huskers. They had a big one on the ground late and couldn’t recover it.
11: Failed third downs in 13 tries for the Huskers, who converted just two and didn’t get one until the fourth quarter.
27: Sacks allowed by the Huskers this year after Martinez was dropped five times Saturday.