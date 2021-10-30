PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Boilermakers

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 28-23 loss against Purdue.

It was over when: Amazingly enough, this game wasn’t over until a late onside kick squirted over the shoulder pad of Nebraska junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and into the waiting arms of a Purdue player.

It would have been a long shot, but the Huskers nearly got the ball back with 1 minute, 40 seconds to go and trailing by five. NU had already burned its timeouts before a late touchdown drive, knowing it needed two possessions to try to overcome a 28-17 deficit. That turned out to be an effort in futility.

Turning point: Nebraska caught a break late in the second half and not only kicked a field goal to go up 17-14 with 1:20 to go, but then got the ball back in great field position with 20 seconds on the clock. Coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick dialed up a great play call and Samori Toure ran free on a deep post, but Adrian Martinez’s pass grazed off of Toure’s fingertips. It would have been a walk-in touchdown and a 24-14 halftime lead. Instead, NU led by three and then opened the half with four punts and three interceptions on its first seven possessions.