PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Badgers

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 35-28 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
It was over when: Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s fourth-and-20 pass attempt for Zavier Betts hit the turf and no penalty flag came out for defensive pass interference. The Huskers got as close as the Wisconsin 11-yard line in an effort to win the game — coach Scott Frost said he would have gone for two and the win had the Huskers scored — but instead UW took over, took a knee and the game was over.
Turning point: There wasn’t really a turning point. The game was within one score for the full 60 minutes. If anything, UW’s game-opening, 91-yard kick return touchdown was the big blow that put Nebraska behind from the start. Nebraska never led but evened the game four times. Wisconsin scored first (the return) and last (a 53-yard Braelon Allen touchdown), and that was the difference.
Quotable: Frost describing Martinez’s two interceptions. The first was intended for junior Oliver Martin over the middle of the field and the second was a hanging throw up the sideline for junior Omar Manning.
“The first one, I think our receiver just needs to go get the ball," he said. "That’s what it looked like to me. I need to see the tape, but he was open enough, I thought the ball was in a good spot. We need to come get the ball. The second one, I was kind of chewing (Martinez) for it and I think maybe his injury had a little to do with how that one came out of his hand.”
Game ball: UW’s Allen, the big freshman back, had 228 yards and three touchdowns on 22 bruising carries. He’s a load and he’s going to be in the Big Ten for a while. Get used to seeing him.
Game ball: NU’s Allen, meaning junior tight end Austin Allen. He’s made a case as the Huskers’ best offensive player and with one or two catches against Iowa, he’ll hold just about every tight end record in the book. Nebraska would be absolutely thrilled to have him back in 2022. The Aurora native will play on Sundays, it’s just a matter of when.
Hat tip: UW tight end Jake Ferguson is no slouch himself. He hauled in all eight targets from Graham Mertz for 92 yards. Two of the best at the position in the country were on the field Saturday. Ferguson gave the Huskers fits for years and will be off to the NFL next year.
Deep connection: Samori Toure hauled in a 42-yard reception on NU’s first play of the night and added chunks of 27 and 19. He finished with 113 yards, marking the fifth 100-plus yard game for the senior this year. That ties Stanley Morgan Jr.’s single-season record.
Numbers for the road
10,792: Total offensive yards for Martinez in his career, a new NU record and seventh most in Big Ten history.
14: Yards Allen needs against Iowa to set the single-season receiving record for a tight end.
169: Yards Toure needs against Iowa to become NU’s first 1,000-yard receiver.
374: Total offensive yards for Martinez against the Badgers on Saturday.
4: Straight games against Nebraska that Wisconsin has had a running back go for 200-plus yards. Jonathan Taylor did it in all three of his games against NU and Allen did it Saturday.
0: Sacks for Wisconsin's defense, which entered play averaging three per game.
3: Tackles for loss for UW, which had averaged 7.4 per game.
33:17: Time of possession for Nebraska, a rare advantage for the Huskers against UW.
2: Turnovers for the Huskers compared to none for the Badgers. A critical margin.
23: First downs for Nebraska, eight more than Wisconsin managed.
1: Missed field goal, by UW’s Collin Larsh. Michigan and Ohio State combined to make all eight tries against the Huskers, but NU’s other nine opponents are now a combined 4-of-15.