PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Badgers

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 35-28 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

It was over when: Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s fourth-and-20 pass attempt for Zavier Betts hit the turf and no penalty flag came out for defensive pass interference. The Huskers got as close as the Wisconsin 11-yard line in an effort to win the game — coach Scott Frost said he would have gone for two and the win had the Huskers scored — but instead UW took over, took a knee and the game was over.

Turning point: There wasn’t really a turning point. The game was within one score for the full 60 minutes. If anything, UW’s game-opening, 91-yard kick return touchdown was the big blow that put Nebraska behind from the start. Nebraska never led but evened the game four times. Wisconsin scored first (the return) and last (a 53-yard Braelon Allen touchdown), and that was the difference.

Quotable: Frost describing Martinez’s two interceptions. The first was intended for junior Oliver Martin over the middle of the field and the second was a hanging throw up the sideline for junior Omar Manning.