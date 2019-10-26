Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Huskers' 38-31 home loss to Indiana.
Turning point: Early in the second quarter, Nebraska looked like it was rolling toward a third straight scoring drive to open the game when Noah Vedral fumbled while trying to tuck the ball away on a sack and IU defensive lineman Allen Stallings scooped it up and ran it back 68 yards to the NU 8-yard line.
Instead of potentially going up 21-9, the Huskers trailed 16-14 one play later.
It was over when: The Huskers turned it over on downs near midfield on a late drive that would have had to cover 94 yards to tie the game.
Yes, Nebraska had two timeouts remaining and 3 minutes, 23 seconds left, but the Blackshirts couldn’t get a stop against an Indiana ground game that had been largely quiet over the first 56-plus minutes. The Hoosiers got the yards they needed when they needed them most.
Quotable: Head coach Scott Frost on his team’s performance while wearing black alternate uniforms to honor the school’s Blackshirt tradition.
“It wasn't lack of effort. I thought we played the run pretty well, I thought we tackled pretty well. They had some good schemes that made us look bad at times, I'll have to look at the tape more on defense, I'm more worried about offense when I'm out there. I thought we did well enough against the run. We should have scored way more points than what we did if it wasn't for coming up empty on a drive where we got a first down on fourth down and we miss a field goal. If we don't put the ball on the ground and give them a 75-yard return, if we don't fumble a completion. …
“I thought the uniforms looked great. I think it's great for the University of Nebraska to have that identity of Blackshirts, but we've got to represent them better the next time we wear them."
Game ball: Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor had 13 catches for 171 yards and ran through, over and past Nebraska’s defense. He could have had even more had the Hoosiers not run the ball 13 times in the fourth quarter while playing with the lead. Philyor had nine grabs for 107 by halftime.
Game ball: Nebraska freshman wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was more running back on this day as he finished with 22 carries for 83 yards and a score plus six catches for 71. Considering what Frost and players like freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey said about him after the game, it’s clear he’s a cornerstone player for the Huskers.
“He’s a tough kid,” McCaffrey said. “He’s got great morale, great spirit. He’s a guy, hopefully, moving forward, that we can start leaning behind and using him as an example for what we want in this program.”
Hat tip: How about McCaffrey? And sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral for that matter.
McCaffrey, playing in his first extensive game experience and only his second career game, engineered three scoring drives between the second and fourth quarters and finished 5-of-6 for 71 yards and a touchdown to go along with 12 carries for 76 (6.3 per attempt).
Deep connection: The longest pass play of the day came on Nebraska’s first possession when Vedral hit junior JD Spielman for 45 yards. Spielman returned the favor on the next drive, hitting Vedral in stride for 22 on a reverse pass.
Numbers for the road
1959: The last time Indiana won a game in Lincoln.
1993: The last time Indiana won three straight Big Ten games.
714: Yards of offense for Robinson this year, which includes three 70-plus yard receiving games and two 70-plus yard rushing games. He got both Saturday, with 83 rushing and 71 receiving.
86.9: Completion percentage from Nebraska passers on Saturday including 14-of-16 from Vedral, 5-of-6 from McCaffery and 1-of-1 from Spielman.
11: Fumbles lost and 21 total for the Huskers after two lost in three chances against the Hoosiers.
18: “Chunk” plays for the Nebraska offense, more than the past three games combined.
351: Passing yards for the Hoosiers, the second-most allowed by the Huskers this year and most since Colorado threw for 376 on Sept. 7.
3-2: Nebraska’s home record with November dates against Wisconsin and Iowa remaining.