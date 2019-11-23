Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke raises his arm with the football in jubilation with teammates (left to right) Lamar Jackson, Alex Davis and Collin Miller, after recovering a fumble against the Terrapins during first half action Saturday at Maryland Stadium.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Huskers' 54-7 win against Maryland on Saturday.
Turning point: Nebraska punted on its opening possession despite a couple of first downs and was at risk of a slow start, but the Blackshirts took care of business. The Huskers forced a fumble on Maryland’s first play from scrimmage — a Javon Leake rush attempt up the middle that saw Carlos Davis and Dicaprio Bootle get the ball out and Marquel Dismuke recover it — setting the offense up. Two plays later, Dedrick Mills was in for the first touchdown of the afternoon.
It was over when: Maryland didn’t show up ready to play? More accurate, probably, would be when senior cornerback Lamar Jackson stripped Terps freshman quarterback Lance Legendre at the end of a 26-yard run, forcing a fumble that senior linebacker Mohamed Barry recovered.
UM got a goal-line stop thanks to an interception and had a chance to cut into a 24-0 lead, but that turnover stopped any chance of the Terrapins smelling opportunity.
Quotable: Head coach Scott Frost talking about freshman quarterback Luke McCafffrey, who played wide receiver in pinch duty before taking over at quarterback. McCaffrey had a catch for 12 yards, completed 3-of-5 for 32 and rushed 10 times for 83 and a touchdown.
“I’m disappointed in Luke. I think we only had one penalty tonight and it was him holding on the perimeter so we’ve got a lot of work to do with him,” Frost joked before glowing about his freshman quarterback. “Wednesday at practice, we don’t have one of our running backs that started the year with us (Maurice Washington) and a receiver that started the year with us (Miles Jones). Didn’t have Kanawai (Noa) here today, didn’t have Wan’Dale (Robinson) here today. On Wednesday, Mills and JD (Spielman) were really sick and couldn’t be there and you look out and see that a lot of the guys we were counting on to be weapons weren’t even in the building at practice. So we were scrambling a little bit. … We really didn’t even think to use — not think to use, but plan to use — Luke until probably Thursday.
“But the great thing is Mario does such a great job with the quarterbacks that (McCaffrey) knows everybody’s role and he’s a great athlete. That’s certainly a temporary move to receiver, not a permanent one, but he gave us a little spark today.”
Game ball: Nebraska senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis played a big part in the unit’s most disruptive game of the season, logging 2½ sacks and four tackles overall. Davis now has eight sacks on the season, best on the team and now the most in a single season since Ross Dzuris had the same in 2015.
Game ball: JD Spielman was sick but gutted out a big-time performance with the Huskers lacking play-makers. He turned in his eighth career 100-yard game and fourth of the season and became the first player in NU history to record three 800-yard receiving seasons in a career. He’s a tough kid and he showed it on Saturday.
Hat tip: There’s a lot to go around on a day like this one. Ben Stille continued a quietly improved junior season. Lamar Jackson’s string of physical play in the second half of his final season continued. Walk-on kicker Matt Waldoch certainly deserves a mention. Freshman running back Rahmir Johnson nearly broke a couple of longer runs but got on the board with his first career rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
Deep connection: Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez hit sophomore tight end Austin Allen up the left sideline for a 30-yard gain early in the game on a nice design. Allen, the Aurora native, blocked for a good two or three beats as NU showed run action, then released up the field and used his 6-foot-8 frame to go up and catch a high pass.
