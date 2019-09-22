CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Huskers' Week 4 win at Illinois. Turning point: Running back Dedrick Mills took a pitch from sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez and rumbled into the end zone from 14 yards out with 2 minutes, 11 seconds, remaining in the third quarter to get Nebraska within 35-27. That was the first of three straight touchdown drives for Nebraska.
It was over when: Martinez took a knee with the game clock deep enough that no further snaps were needed. No sooner than that did anybody on Nebraska’s sideline dare begin the celebration. Quotable: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on his team’s adventurous route to a 3-1 record with a Big Ten win in the books and Ohio State coming to town next:
“We are where we are,” Frost said. “We could easily be 4-0 and everybody would be saying how great we are and we’d be a top-15 team. We could easily be 2-2 and everybody would be talking about how it’s not any better and the sky is falling. We are where we are. We’re a lot better than we were Week 1, we’re a lot better than we were four games into last season for sure.
“As long as we keep getting better, good things are in the future.”
OK, one more quote, a gem from Mills, who was asked if he and Maurice Washington are thunder and lighting, what’s Wan’Dale Robinson?
“Wan’Dale is going to be the sun. He brightened the game for us, you feel me? I’m going to label him as the sun right now,” Mills said.
Game ball: Robinson. The freshman back turned in a dynamite performance, totaling 168 offensive yards and the first three touchdowns of his career on 27 total touches. In the first three games, he totaled 17 touches.
With Washington injured and Mills hurting alongside his ball-security issues, Washington took over the game. Impressive.
Game ball: Martinez set a new personal benchmark with 445 total yards of offense. He finished 22-of-34 for 327 yards and three touchdowns passing and rushed for 99 of his 118 yards in the second half.
Heck of a performance from the Nebraska signal-caller.
Hat tip: Junior safety Marquel Dismuke led NU in tackles with seven and was also credited with a game-best three pass break-ups. Deep connection: They don’t come much tougher than Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman. The 5-foot-9 junior logged seven catches for 159, going over the middle time after time and taking shot after shot. His longest, for 41 yards, came on Nebraska’s opening drive, but his presence was felt whenever he was on the field.
Notable performance: Illinois junior running back Reggie Corbin was as advertised, rushing for 134 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. His biggest play came early — a 66-yard bolt on the second snap of the game — and he was on a pitch count, but he’s a special back.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
98: Plays run by Nebraska, easily the most this season. 4: Fumbles lost by Nebraska, also easily the most this season.
37:04: Time of possession for the Huskers, who wore Illinois’ defense down to the tune of 690 yards and 32 first downs.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
10:55: TOP for the Huskers in the fourth quarter. That’s how you close a team out. 24: Chunk plays — passes of 15-plus and runs of 10-plus — for the Huskers on the night, more than the total from NU’s first two games combined. 16: Of those chunk plays that Martinez was involved in (11 passes, five rushes) 1: Third-down conversion for Illinois, which had 11 attempts. 11: Third-down conversions in 19 attempts for the Huskers. 5.8: Yards per rush allowed by the Huskers, a major departure from the 2.18 allowed through the first three weeks. 6: Career 100-yard receiving games for junior JD Spielman (157 on Saturday night). 367.3: Adrian Martinez’s average offensive yardage in Nebraska’s past six road games. 900: Wins in Nebraska football history after Saturday night, putting the Huskers in a club that includes Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Texas.
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll scores on a touchdown pass from Adrian Martinez in the first quarter against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson leaps into the end zone with a second-quarter touchdown against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Keaton Redline, 9, of Hastings catches a pass while tailgating before the Nebraska-Illinois game on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Charlie Beck, 3 (lower right), of Papillion covers his ears as the sirens of the police motorcycles escorting the Nebraska team buses approaches on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. He attended the game with his brother Brook, 5, and parents Craig and Elysia Beck.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) and Illinois head coach Lovie Smith talk during pregame warmups on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska strength coach Zach Duval watches the team during pregame warmups on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt watches game action from the UCF-Pitt game on the video screen before the Illinois game on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches the action around the field during pregame warmups on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt watches game action from the UCF-Pitt game with Huskers head coach Scott Frost on the video screen before the Illinois game on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) brings down Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, who fails to hold onto the ball in the first quarter on Saturday's game in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) stays on the turf after fumbling a ball recovered by Illinois in the second quarter on Saturday's game in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a first down in the first quarter of Saturday's game in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is hit by Kerby Joseph of Illinois in the second quarter on Saturday's game in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois defender Kerby Joseph (25) is injured tackling Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) in the first quarter of Saturday's game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska coach Scott Frost yells instructions to the offense during the first quarter of Saturday's game in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) rests on the turf after a first-quarter run near the goal line during Saturday's game in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) brings down Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (9), who fails to hold onto the ball, in the first quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois' Reggie Corbin gets tackled by Nebraska's Collin Miller in the second quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to receiver a ball he fumbled in the first quarter against Illinois' Jake Hansen (35), who recovered the ball, on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) loses the ball as he's hit by Illinois' Sydney Brown in the first quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) directs his receivers as he scrambles away from Illinois pressure in the first quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) gets tackled by Illinois' Dele Harding (9) in the first quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois' running back Reggie Corbin (2) scores on a touchdown run against Nebraska in the first quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) nearly blocks a punt by Illinois' Blake Hayes in the first quarter on Saturday at Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches a second-quarter replay on the videoboard on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) scores what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against Illinois' Sydney Brown (30) and Deon Pate (98) on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scores on a two-point conversion to tie the game at 35-35 with Illinois in the fourth quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez rushes short of the goal line in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores in the third quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska coach Scott Frost watches the video replay as officials review a possible Illinois fumble late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to break away from the ankle tackle of Illinois' Delano Ware on a fourth-quarter run in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) breaks away from Illinois' Jamal Milan (55) in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska kicker Lane McCallum (left) and holder Isaac Armstrong react after a missed field goal late in Saturday's game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks for an open receiver in the first half of Saturday's game at Illinois.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) fends off Nebraska defender Caleb Tannor (2) in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska's JD Spielman (10) is brought down by Illinois' Nolan Bernat (28) in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) attempts a pass in the first half of Saturday's game at Illinois.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois coach Lovie Smith speaks with an official during a timeout in the first half of Saturday's game against Nebraska.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) reaches for extra yardage as Nebraska's Damion Daniels (93) defends in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) fakes a handoff to Maurice Washington (28) in the first half of Saturday's game at Illinois.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe (9) attempts a catch in the end zone as Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) defends in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) takes the snap in the first half of Saturday's game against Nebraska.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost stands with his team during a timeout in the first half of Saturday's game at Illinois.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska's Maurice Washington (28) runs with the ball as Illinois' Tony Adams (6) defends in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills (26) is brought down by Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) is pressured by Illinois' Jamai Milan (55) in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) carries the ball against Illinois defenders in the third quarter on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) is tackled by Illinois' Jake Hansen (35), who loses his helmet on the third-quarter play on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander watches the action in the third quarter at Illinois on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win at Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs for tough yards in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) runs in what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown on Saturday at Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) leaps into the end zone with a second-quarter score against Illinois on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) helped rally the Huskers to a 42-38 win over Illinois on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.