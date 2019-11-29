PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Hawkeyes

“I just think the players just said, ‘I’m going to go out there and I’m going to love this game hard. I’m going to play as hard as I can.’ The biggest thing is playing with passion and not only playing hard and keeping that to yourself, but showing so other people can feed off of you. We have to play with passion and we have to play harder than any team. That’s always going to be the winning formula for Nebraska. We’re going to have great recruits here, but I don’t think it’s ever going to be a hotbed of recruiting like we’re Alabama or Georgia. Our formula will always be outworking teams, playing harder than teams playing with fire and desire. That formula will win us games in the future.”