MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Huskers' 34-7 loss at Minnesota.
Turning point: Nebraska crossed midfield with its first three possessions but came away with no points after a turnover on downs and a pair of punts.
The third might have been the most frustrating for the Huskers. Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, freshman Wan’Dale Robinson ripped off a highlight-reel play to set up NU with first-and-goal at the 4, but it was called back because of a block-in-the-back penalty that didn’t appear to have enabled the play to develop. Instead of the 4, the Huskers were suddenly all the way back to the 45. Ouch.
It was over when: For all intents and purposes, Nebraska needed a fast start to the second half to get back in the game even though it was only 14-0. Instead, the Gophers racked up 45 on the first play and waltzed down the field to make it 21-0 early in the third quarter. There was no coming back from that.
Quotable: Nebraska sophomore left guard Broc Bando, explaining a scene after the game in which offensive line coach Greg Austin had his group huddled tightly on the sideline for a quick meeting before heading to the locker room after the lopsided loss.
“He told us it was a moment where we needed to realize that it’s time to either quit or to get better. And I’m going to get better.”
Game ball: Minnesota running back Rodney Smith. If you’re a Nebraska fan, you can take solace in the fact that Smith, the sixth-year senior, has tormented the Huskers for a final time. Two years ago, he ran the opening kick back 100 yards for a touchdown in a blowout win. This time around, he rushed 18 times for 139 yards and a touchdown, slicing and dicing and also showing his willingness to run through tackles.
NU won’t miss playing against him. Impressive player.
Game ball: How about UM linebacker Kamal Martin, who was credited with 15 tackles? He didn’t record any of the Gophers’ tackles for loss or sacks, but he was all over the field defensively. Come to think of it, there’s more than one Minnesota defender who would qualify for that distinction. Carter Coughlin led a front line that dominated the Huskers in the trenches from wire to wire.
Hat tip: Minnesota sophomore running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who carried the load in 2018 with both Smith and Shannon Brooks injured, rolled up three touchdowns and 84 yards on the ground, while Brooks rushed for 99.
Deep connection: Vedral found JD Spielman for 51 yards in the first quarter, which goes as the longest pass play of Vedral’s career so far. The downside: That accounted for more than a third of the Huskers’ passing yardage on the evening.
Numbers for the road
1: Offensive touchdown in each of the past three games for the Huskers.
283: Average offensive yards in those three games since racking up 674 against Illinois on Sept. 21.
0: Nebraska going scoreless into the fourth quarter had many in TCF Bank Stadium checking the record books. Nebraska of course avoided being shut out for the first time since 1996 — Scott Frost’s second start at quarterback for NU — and the Huskers also avoided another ignominious distinction. NU hasn’t been shut out in a conference game since losing 27-0 at Oklahoma in November 1973.
111:27: Speaking of shutouts, Nebraska’s fourth-quarter touchdown ended a stretch of 111 minutes, 27 seconds Minnesota had gone without allowing an offensive touchdown. The Minnesota defense hadn’t allowed an offensive touchdown since the 3:59 mark of the fourth quarter in its game against Purdue on Sept. 28.
6: Chunk plays offensively for the Huskers, far too low. The final was a 22-yard rush from redshirt freshman walk-on Brody Belt.
8: Third-down conversions in 13 attempts for Minnesota.
145: Spielman had three catches to increase his career total to 145 and move past one of Nebraska’s all-time greats on the career list. Spielman passed Johnny Rodgers (143 catches) for fifth on Nebraska’s career reception list, and has caught a pass in 28 straight games. Spielman has at least two catches in 27 of those 28 games.
27: Freshman Wan’Dale Robinson also cemented himself in Nebraska’s record book. With two catches, Robinson’s season total is 27. That’s the most ever by a Husker true freshman. Robinson was previously tied with Stanley Morgan with 25 receptions.
