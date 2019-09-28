Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Huskers' 48-7 home loss against Ohio State. Turning point: Nebraska was in trouble when it turned the ball over on third-and-7 at midfield on its first possession of the game, but Husker sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez's second interception -- at the OSU 4 to end the Huskers' best drive of the first half -- turned a potential 14-7 game into a 17-0 game after the Buckeyes drove 90 yards and kicked a field goal.
It was over when: The Husker offense went backward on three plays in the middle of the second quarter and punted, and the ensuing Buckeye drive went like this: 28-yard reception for running back Master Teague, 26-yard rush for Teague, 1-yard touchdown run for Teague. 31-0 Ohio State with 5:42 still remaining in the first half. Quotable: Martinez after the loss, which comes ahead of division games against Northwestern and at Minnesota the next two weeks before a bye.
"This game will not define this team. We’re going to learn from it, and what’s going to define our team is how we finish. We have a whole season ahead of us, a lot of Big Ten West opponents coming up, so what’s not to look forward to?
"We’re going to get back to work on Monday and handle business.”
Game ball: OSU sophomore quarterback Justin Fields played a splendid game, completing 15-of-21 passes for 212 yards (10.1 per attempt) and three touchdowns while adding 72 rushing yards and another score. On the season, he's accounted for 23 touchdowns and hasn't thrown an interception. Game ball: Buckeye junior running back J.K. Dobbins followed his 164-yard effort against NU last year with 177 on 24 carries this time around. He should also give a big old thank you to his athletic offensive line, including sophomore center Josh Myers, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound mauler in the middle. Hat tip: NU junior running back Dedrick Mills ran the ball hard and finished with 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Deep connection: Nebraska didn't complete a pass longer than 10 yards, so there's really no deep connection there. Four different Buckeye receivers had catches of 20-plus.
Notable performance: OSU cornerback Jeff Okudah logged two first-quarter interceptions, the first when he beat Wan'Dale Robinson to the ball on Nebraska's first possession and the second when the ball fell right into his lap as he was lying flat on his back.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
368: Rushing yards for the Buckeyes, who averaged 6.9 yards per carry. 0: Chunk plays in the passing game for NU, one week after 11 against Illinois. 5: Chunk plays overall for NU, one week after 24 against Illinois. 1: Punt for Drew Chrisman, the Buckeye junior, who made the most of his attempt by launching a 59-yarder.
110: Minutes of game action between NU and OSU between Buckeye punts, from the fourth quarter of 2011's matchup, through a puntless 2017 blowout and into the fourth quarter Saturday night.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
53.2: Points per game in five straight wins for Ohio State over Nebraska since the Huskers won the first meeting between the two as Big Ten foes. 16: More wins (916 to 900) for the Buckeyes in history than Nebraska after just the second college football game between two 900-plus win teams. 47: Passing yards for Martinez, the second-lowest total of his career behind last year's loss at Michigan (22) and 98 fewer than any other of his 16 career starts. 41:18: Time elapsed Saturday before a catch by a Husker wide receiver or tight end. 1: Tackle for juco transfer defensive lineman Jahkeem Green in his career debut. 14: Rushes of 10-plus yards for the Buckeyes. Nebraska allowed 11 total in its first four games.
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State's Malik Harrison (left) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Xavier Malone, 11, of Lincoln cheers the Huskers as the team buses make their way around Memorial Stadium before Saturday's game against Ohio State.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
It's a dog day afternoon as Joey, an 11-year-old half-spaniel, half-poodle pup from Cedar Bluffs, takes in the pregame atmosphere Saturday after the Huskers arrived for the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Touted 2021 offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka of Elkhorn South (center) verbally pledged to Nebraska before kickoff against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
PARKER GABRIEL, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) embraces the Huskers' Christian Gaylord before the Ohio State game Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Gaylord's father, Scott, died in car accident the day before the team defeated Illinois last weekend.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost embraces the Huskers' Christian Gaylord before the Ohio State game Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Gaylord's father, Scott, died in car accident the day before the team defeated Illinois last weekend.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Joey, an 11-year-old half-spaniel, half-poodle pup from Cedar Bluffs takes in the pregame atmosphere with Tim Pace on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ben Davis of Omaha carries his son Elan, 5, on his shoulders as the two make their way past South Stadium before the start of the Ohio State game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State's Master Teague III (33) scored one of the Buckeyes' five first-half touchdowns on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) finds a hole between Nebraska's Collin Miller (31) and DiCaprio Bootle (23) for a first down in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska cornerback DiCaprio Bootle (23) pleads his case to an official after Ohio State's Austin Mack scored on a late second-quarter touchdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Bootle thought he had intercepted the ball instead of Mack catching it.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State's Master Teague (center) scores a touchdown during the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, For the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (left) throws under pressure from Ohio State's Chase Young during the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Martinez's pass was intercepted.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State's Jordan Fuller intercepts a pass by Nebraska's Adrian Martinez during the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, For the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins (2) runs with the ball as Nebraska outside linebacker Tyrin Ferguson tries to catch him Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska outside linebacker Jojo Domann (left) tackles Ohio State's K.J. Hill Jr. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is tackled by Ohio State's Jordan Fuller on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) is tackled by Ohio State's Jordan Fuller (4) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) waits for the snap against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores the Huskers' only touchdown during Saturday against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores the Huskers' only touchdown Saturday against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State's Binjimen Victor (left) hauls in a pass for a touchdown past Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska's J.D. Spielman leaves the field Saturday following a 48-7 loss to Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scrambles under pressure from Ohio State's Jonathon Cooper during the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska's Lane McCallum kicks an extra point during Saturday's game against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to see Buckeyes running his way on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) rushes in the third quarter against as Nebraska's Caleb Tannor and Marquel Dismuke close in Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska coach Scott Frost and assistant Ryan Held (left) watch the Huskers in the fourth quarter Saturday against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had a frustrating night against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) takes off on a third-down run to the Buckeyes' 12-yard line with Ohio State's Baron Browning in pursuit in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a completed pass in the third quarter against Ohio State Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets pressured by Ohio State's Robert Landers (67) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) rushes for a first down in the third quarter against Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (left), Caleb Tannor (top right) and DiCaprio Bootle (bottom) Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State's K.J. Hill (4) eludes Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (left) and JoJo Domann during the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska's defense trails Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins (2) during the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska's Kahlil Davis (94) tries to bring down Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State's Pete Werner (20) dives to tackle Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Memorial Stadium is lit up before the fourth quarter of Saturday's game between Nebraska and Ohio State.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Former Nebraska basketball player Isaiah Roby waves to the crowd after being introduced in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (left) and Cam Taylor-Britt (5) combine on a third-quarter tackle of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) in front of Huskers head coach Scott Frost on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska punter Isaac Armstrong (98) tackles Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) jumps to try to block a pass by Ohio State's Justin Fields (1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska's Keem Green (right) tackles Ohio State's Master Teague (33) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State coach Ryan Day (left) and Nebraska coach Scott Frost go to shake hands after Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) congratulates Dedrick Mills after Mills scored Nebraska's lone touchdown against Ohio State in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Ohio State's K.J. Hill (14) and quarterback Justin Fields celebrate a first-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska's Ohio State's K.J. Hill eludes Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (left) and JoJo Domann during the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills looks for running room against Ohio State's Brendon White during the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, for the Journal Star
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.