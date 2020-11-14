Penn State's red-zone misfires, play calls late in the game allow Huskers to escape

Penn State got new life after forcing a three-and-out, and marched back toward South Stadium. With four shots at the end zone from the Husker 9, Levis threw two incomplete passes, was sacked on third down and pressured on fourth down, which resulted in another incompletion.

Running backs Devyn Ford, Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee did not touch the ball during those eight plays, nor did PSU take advantage of Levis' legs (he finished with 61 rushing yards).

"We didn't make enough plays," Franklin said. "We didn't put the ball in position where our guy had a legitimate chance to get it, or you're going to get the PI (pass interference), so we've got to clean those things up."

Like the finish, the start for the Nittany Lions was shaky, too.

They've been outscored 93-26 in the first half this season, and opponents have combined for 11 scoring drives in that stretch.

Turnovers (two by starting QB Sean Clifford) and the lack of an early running game didn't help, Franklin said.

"It's hard to get into a rhythm, it's hard to get into a groove, it's hard to call when you don't have the confidence that you're going to turn the ball over," he said.