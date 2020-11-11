Penn State at Nebraska: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers

Here's a quick look at the matchup pitting the Huskers (0-2) and Nittany Lions (0-3).
When and where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Line: Penn State by 3½.
Over/under: 56.
TV: FS1 (Play by play: Brian Custer; analyst: Robert Smith).
Streaming: foxsports.com/live.
Radio: Husker Sports Network (Huskers.com; XM simulcast: 196; Sirius simulcast: 119; TuneIn.com).
Series: Nebraska leads 9-8.
Last meeting: Penn State 56-44 (Nov. 18, 2017, at Penn State).
Of note: This will mark just Penn State's second trip to Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Huskers beat Penn State 32-23 in 2012 at Memorial Stadium.
Crunching the numbers
125: Saturday will mark the latest date for a Nebraska home opener in 125 years, and the second latest in program history. Nebraska's home opener in 1895 didn't take place until Nov. 16 (vs. Kansas).
2: Number of times Central Florida scored less than 20 points in Scott Frost's two years as the Knights' head coach.
8: Number of times Nebraska has scored less than 20 points since Frost took over in 2018.
81: Penn State has 81 underclassmen on its roster, including 31 true freshmen and 24 redshirt freshmen.
2001: The last time Penn State (0-3) started a season 0-4. The Nittany Lions finished 5-6 that year.
