Penn State at Nebraska: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers

Here's a quick look at the matchup pitting the Huskers (0-2) and Nittany Lions (0-3).

When and where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Line: Penn State by 3½.

Over/under: 56.

TV: FS1 (Play by play: Brian Custer; analyst: Robert Smith).

Radio: Husker Sports Network (Huskers.com; XM simulcast: 196; Sirius simulcast: 119; TuneIn.com).

Series: Nebraska leads 9-8.

Last meeting: Penn State 56-44 (Nov. 18, 2017, at Penn State).

Of note: This will mark just Penn State's second trip to Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Huskers beat Penn State 32-23 in 2012 at Memorial Stadium.

Crunching the numbers