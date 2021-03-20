Pencil to paper: Sketching out an offensive two-deep for the Huskers ahead of spring ball

Smothers didn’t get much of a chance to see time with the top groups last year due to the pandemic and then his station on the scout team once the season arrived. Priority for reps had to go to Martinez and since-transferred Luke McCaffrey. That’s no longer the case. He’ll get a ton of work in April. It’s up to him to capitalize.

1. Markese Stepp, sophomore. 2. Marvin Scott, freshman OR Rahmir Johnson, redshirt freshman.

NU head coach Scott Frost and Ryan Held almost certainly will not anoint Stepp, the USC transfer, as the starter this spring. His three years of experience at the Power Five level and combination of size and speed, however, make him the early favorite.

There is much to be determined, however. First of all, every team needs multiple backs over the course of a season. Last year, it was Ronald Thompkins who entered Week 1 as the No. 2 back behind Dedrick Mills. Scott surged ahead as the year progressed, but didn’t do enough to make himself a surefire bet. Johnson has the most experience at Nebraska now as he enters his third season in the program.