Parker Gabriel: Unable to rally Saturday and this fall, the Huskers pick bad times to lack 'juice'

Even after the listless start Saturday, though, the Huskers got themselves back in the fight.

In fact, the offense and defense combined to tilt the field so heavily in Nebraska’s favor in the second half on Saturday against the reeling Gophers that it felt like only a matter of time before the game swung.

Four times the offense took the field with the opportunity to take the lead in the second half, twice thanks to interceptions and twice thanks to the first two three-and-outs of the afternoon for the Blackshirts.

Instead, those four drives resulted in two turnovers on downs, a missed 27-yard field goal and a safety. Zero points. In fact, they somehow trailed by seven instead of five after a stretch of dominating play.

After Nebraska’s 0-1 start to the season, too, it got off the mat. Took care of the next two games and went to Oklahoma fixing for an upset. It looked for a while like they might do it, or at least that they’d get Michigan State the next week when they took control in the fourth quarter. Or maybe the next week against Michigan. Surely then.

All along, it felt like only a matter of time. Inevitable. “It’s going to happen,” Frost has said more than once.

It hasn’t.