 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple break down Huskers-Illini, and field your questions
0 Comments
topical web only

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple break down Huskers-Illini, and field your questions

From the Recap Week 0 with the Journal Star crew. Here's all of our Huskers content, in one spot series
  • Updated
  • 0

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

From the Memorial Stadium press box in Champaign, Ill., Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football team's Week 0 loss to Illinois on Saturday.

Watch the replay here: 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three keys to the game: Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple give their final thoughts before kickoff

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News