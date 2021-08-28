From the Memorial Stadium press box in Champaign, Ill., Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football team's Week 0 loss to Illinois on Saturday.
Watch the replay here:
In this Series
Recap Week 0 with the Journal Star crew. Here's all of our Huskers content, in one spot
-
Updated
Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple break down Huskers-Illini, and field your questions
-
Updated
Steven M. Sipple: Looking for 'incremental improvement,' Alberts sees NU in same sloppy form
-
Updated
'It looked like the same movie': Mistakes, sloppy play cost Huskers in season-opening loss to Illinois
- 12 updates