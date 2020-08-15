Parents of NU players lament Big Ten decision: Without season, players 'lost and confused'

Nelson, an All-America wrestler in 1990 and 1992, said he supports the letter being crafted by the parents of another Nebraska football player, Garrett Snodgrass. The letter, written on behalf of parents of Husker players who want their sons to play, will be sent to the Big Ten office in Chicago in coming days.

"I thought the Big Ten made an awful decision -- a terrible decision for the student-athletes, for our university, for our state, and for our country," Chris Nelson said. "I think for the age group we're talking about, roughly ages 17 to 23, the coronavirus has statistically no long-term effects for these young athletes. Whether they get it or not, they should be playing football. They have the protocols in place and the testing in place and the nutrition in place to make sure these kids, if they do get COVID or have symptoms, they're going to be well taken care of.

"I don't think there should be any concerns at all about these athletes going out on a football field and playing a game."

Not all parents of Nebraska players are disappointed with the Big Ten.