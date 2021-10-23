Panthers sign former Husker running back Ameer Abdullah

Ameer Abdullah's next professional stop will take him through Carolina.

The Panthers announced Saturday that they had signed the former Husker running back, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the week.

Abdullah is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the New York Giants as the Panthers deal with some injury issues at running back. Carolina is currently without Christian McCaffrey.

In Minnesota, Abdullah was a backup option at running back and he also returned kicks. He had two kickoffs for 68 yards against the Panthers last week, including a 45-yarder.

A former second-round pick of the Lions, Abdullah has a career kick return average of 26.2 per return, and has 2,031 career yards from scrimmage.

