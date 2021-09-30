 Skip to main content
Pair of Husker assistants received summer raises; NU assistant salary pool at even $5 million
Pair of Husker assistants received summer raises; NU assistant salary pool at even $5 million

Nebraska football practice, 4.7

Nebraska's inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud instructs players during a spring football practice on April 7 at Hawks Championship Center.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Parker Gabriel shares the four most interesting things from Scott Frost's post-practice press conference on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was not the only Nebraska assistant football coach to receive a raise this offseason, after all. 

Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and tight ends coach Sean Beckton each saw their annual salaries bump up thanks to contract amendments signed in June, according to copies of the agreements obtained by the Journal Star. 

Beckton received an increase to $425,000 from $400,000 effective March 1, while Ruud, the lowest-paid member of the staff, saw his salary bump from  $225,000 to $250,000 as of July 1. 

The raises were not part of the original round of extensions signed by NU's assistant coaches in late January and early February but were each finalized in June by former athletic director Bill Moos. Moos signed Ruud's amendment on June 14 and Beckton's on June 20, at the outset of his final week in charge of the athletic department. 

Tuioti didn't sign his extension until well after the other coaches and also received a $25,000 bump from 2020 to $400,000. 

All of NU's assistant coaches are under contract through Dec. 31, 2022. 

Name Position 2020 salary
Erik Chinander Defensive coordinator $800,000
Matt Lubick Offensive coordinator/WRs $500,000
Greg Austin Offensive line/run game cood. $500,000
Mike Dawson Outside LBs $500,000
Travis Fisher Defensive backs $450,000
Sean Beckton Tight ends $425,000
Ryan Held Running backs/recruiting cood. $400,000
Tony Tuioti Defensive line $400,000
Mario Verduzco Quarterbacks $375,000
Barrett Ruud Inside LBs $250,000
Zach Duval Strength & conditioning $400,000
Total $5,000,000

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

