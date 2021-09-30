Pair of Husker assistants received summer raises; NU assistant salary pool at even $5 million

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was not the only Nebraska assistant football coach to receive a raise this offseason, after all.

Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and tight ends coach Sean Beckton each saw their annual salaries bump up thanks to contract amendments signed in June, according to copies of the agreements obtained by the Journal Star.

Beckton received an increase to $425,000 from $400,000 effective March 1, while Ruud, the lowest-paid member of the staff, saw his salary bump from $225,000 to $250,000 as of July 1.

The raises were not part of the original round of extensions signed by NU's assistant coaches in late January and early February but were each finalized in June by former athletic director Bill Moos. Moos signed Ruud's amendment on June 14 and Beckton's on June 20, at the outset of his final week in charge of the athletic department.

Tuioti didn't sign his extension until well after the other coaches and also received a $25,000 bump from 2020 to $400,000.

All of NU's assistant coaches are under contract through Dec. 31, 2022.

