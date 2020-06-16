Pair of former Huskers crack College Football Hall of Fame ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A pair of former Huskers are on the the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class.

Larry Jacobson was a member of back-to-back Husker championship teams in 1970-71. Jacobson, whose No. 75 jersey is retired at Nebraska, is on the ballot for the third time.

Zach Wiegert, an Archbishop Bergan graduate, earned first-team Big Eight honors three straight times from 1992-94. He won the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in the nation in 1994, marking the first time a Husker earned the honor.

Jacobson and Wiegert are among 78 players and seven coaches from the FBS level on the ballot. The inductees will be announced early next year.

Notable players on this year's ballot include Champ Bailey (Georgia), Ken Dorsey (Miami), Ray Lewis (Miami), Carson Palmer (USC), Julius Peppers (North Carolina) and Eric Bieniemy (Colorado), Rashaan Salaam (Colorado), Darren Sproles (Kansas State), Michael Bishop (Kansas State) and Tony Gonzalez (California).

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel also are on the ballot.

