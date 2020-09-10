Pair of Big Ten coaches criticize communication, leadership from Big Ten during postponement

"These young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have an answer to, but the one that hurts the most is, 'Why can these other teams and players play and we can't?'" Day wrote. "Duke is playing Notre Dame and Clemson is playing Wake Forest this weekend. Our players want to know: Why can't they play?"

Franklin took a similar tone during an interview with ESPN Radio, saying that he didn't necessarily disagree with the decision to postpone, but more in the manner in which the fallout has happened.

“I think the big challenge as the head football coach is that your players and your parents think that you have all the answers to what’s going on, but the reality is, we’re dependent on the Big Ten to drive this thing forward," Franklin said. "It’s been challenging. It truly has.