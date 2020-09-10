Pair of Big Ten coaches criticize communication, leadership from Big Ten during postponement

As the regular season approaches this weekend in the ACC and Big 12, a pair of Big Ten football coaches spoke out Thursday and criticized conference leaders for what the coaches say is a lack of critical information and leadership in the month since the league announced the postponement of its fall football season.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Penn State coach James Franklin each issued stinging rebukes of commissioner Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors on Thursday and were pointed in taking issue not with the decision to postpone in the first place, but the lack of communication and leadership since.
"While I understand the Big Ten Conference's decision to postpone the football season because of health and safety considerations, the communication of information from the Big Ten following the decision has been disappointing and often unclear," Day wrote. "However, we still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete for a national championship this fall."
Day said he's proud of how his team has handled the situation and said the Big Ten's medical subcommittee has done a good job in recent weeks of creating a path forward to a return to competition.
"These young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have an answer to, but the one that hurts the most is, 'Why can these other teams and players play and we can't?'" Day wrote. "Duke is playing Notre Dame and Clemson is playing Wake Forest this weekend. Our players want to know: Why can't they play?"
Franklin took a similar tone during an interview with ESPN Radio, saying that he didn't necessarily disagree with the decision to postpone, but more in the manner in which the fallout has happened.
“I think the big challenge as the head football coach is that your players and your parents think that you have all the answers to what’s going on, but the reality is, we’re dependent on the Big Ten to drive this thing forward," Franklin said. "It’s been challenging. It truly has.
"In terms of where we’re at, I’m not really sure. I think that’s part of the problem. To me, I’ve said this from the beginning, I don’t necessarily have an issue with the decision. I've got an issue with the process, and I've got an issue with the timing. To be able to stand up in front of your team and parents and tell them that the season is canceled/postponed, but not have any answers as to how that affects their future and when we will be playing football and still haven’t a month later. That’s the hard part. It’s been really, really challenging.
"I think a big part of leadership is to be able to deliver answers to people’s questions and also to be able to drive people towards a vision and drive people towards a plan. Right now, we don’t have those things.”
The Big Ten's COP/C voted 11-3 on Aug. 11 to postpone the football season, just six days after the league unveiled a 10-game, conference-only schedule. It didn't provide much in the way of detail about the rationale for that decision for eight days. Since then, Nebraska players have filed a lawsuit against the conference seeking further information, and several groups have asked the Big Ten to reconsider its postponement.
The league's return to competition committee could have a proposal to the COP/C for a timeline for resuming play this fall as early as this weekend. Any vote would need support from at least nine out of 14 members of the COP/C in order to pass.
